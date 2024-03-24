India Vs Afghanistan, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs AFG Match On TV And Online

After putting up a dismal performance against the Afghans in the away leg of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier at the Damac Stadium in Abha, Igor Stimac's side would hope they put on their scoring shoes when the two sides meet again at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Assam on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (More Football News)
India currently sit second in Group A that also consists Qatar and Kuwait. The Blue Tigers have played three and won one and lost one with one draw game.
In their match against Afghanistan, Sunil Chhetri-led side missed the chance to take top spot in the group with a tame draw. Such was the quality of Indian attack that it was Subhasish Bose’s header in the 79th minute that saw India coming ever so close to scoring in the second half.
Afghanistan XI:
Ovays Azizi, Mahboob Hanifi, Haroon Amiri (C), Habibulla Askar, Mosawer Ahadi, Rahmat Akbari, Jabar Sharza, Taufee Skandari, Zelfagar Nazary, Omid Popalzay, Sharif Mukhammad.
India XI:
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Rahul Bheke, Anwar Ali, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Akash Mishra, Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Lalengmawia Ralte, Vikram Partap Singh, Nikhil Poojary.
When and where will the India vs Afghanistan, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers matches be played?
The India vs Afghanistan, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Assam on 26 March.
At what time does India vs Afghanistan, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match starts?
India vs Afghanistan, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will start from 7:00 pm IST onwards on 26 March.
Where To watch the India vs Afghanistan, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers matches?
India vs Afghanistan, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers matches will be live-streamed online on FanCode. The viewers can watch it on the FanCode app and website.