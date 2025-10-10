India U23 Vs Indonesia U23 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Friendly 1

Here is all you need to know about the first of two friendlies between India U23 and Indonesia U23: preview, schedule, Blue Colts' squad and match broadcast details

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
India U23 Vs Indonesia U23 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Friendly 1
After a brief training camp in Bengaluru, the India under-23 men's football team landed in the Indonesian capital. Photo: AIFF
  • India U23 meeting Indonesia U23 for two friendly matches

  • Naushad Moosa has named a 23-member squad for games

  • Both matches to be live streamed in India

The India under-23 men's football team takes on Indonesia for the first of two friendly matches at the Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium in Jakarta on Friday (October 10, 2025). Watch the Indian football game live.

Head coach Naushad Moosa has named a 23-member squad for the friendlies. After a brief training camp in Bengaluru, the Blue Colts landed in the Indonesian capital on the afternoon of Wednesday (October 8).

The players have regrouped less than a month after narrowly missing out on a historic AFC U23 Asian Cup qualification, as they finished fifth in the rankings for the best second-placed teams (only the top four qualified) despite wins over Bahrain and Brunei Darussalam. Like India, Indonesia also failed to qualify, suffering a 0-1 defeat to Korea Republic in their last match and finishing as the 10th-best runners-up out of 11 groups.

The second friendly will be played at the same venue on October 13.

India U23 Vs Indonesia U23, Friendly 1: Live Streaming Details

When and where will India U23 vs Indonesia U23, friendly 1 be played?

India U23 vs Indonesia U23, friendly 1 will be played at the Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium in Jakarta on Friday, October 10, 2025 at 6:30pm IST.

Where will the India U23 vs Indonesia U23, friendly 1 be telecast and live streamed?

The India U23 vs Indonesia U23, friendly 1 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

India U23 Squad For Indonesia Friendlies

Goalkeepers: Dipesh Chauhan, Mohanraj K, Priyansh Dubey.

Defenders: Bikash Yumnam, Dippendu Biswas, Harsh Arun Palande, Muhammed Saheef AP, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Roshan Singh Thangjam, Sanatomba Singh Yanglem, Sumit Sharma Brahmacharimayum.

Midfielders: Ayush Dev Chhetri, Bekey Oram, Danny Meitei Laishram, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Mohammed Aimen, Vibin Mohanan.

Forwards: Muhammed Suhail, Korou Singh Thingujam, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Sreekuttan MS, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, Thoi Singh Huidrom.

