Football

Igor Stimac Sacked: Former India Coach Warns AIFF To Clear Dues After Contract Termination

Terming his sacking "unilateral", former India football coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday threatened to file a lawsuit against the national federation in the FIFA Tribunal if it fails to clear his dues within the next 10 days

(Photo: File)
Igor Stimac presiding over an Indian football team training session (Photo: File)
info_icon

Terming his sacking "unilateral", former India football coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday threatened to file a lawsuit against the national federation in the FIFA Tribunal if it fails to clear his dues within the next 10 days. (More Football News)

Stimac lashed out at All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey and accused him of breaching his contract multiple times.

He also held him squarely responsible for the Indian team's failure to progress beyond the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. The Croat said his stint in India left him with serious health problems and he never wants to hear from the AIFF again.

"I kindly ask you to immediately, but not later in next ten (10) days, organize payment to me for this termination of the contract without just cause in the amount which will represent a residual value of my employment contract that was prematurely terminated from AIFF side...," Stimac said.

"This amount should represent the remaining value of my employment contract prematurely terminated by the AIFF, in accordance with Article 6 of Annex 2 of the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players.

"Otherwise, I will start proceedings against the AIFF before the competent FIFA Football Tribunal and file a lawsuit,' he added.

Stimac was on Monday removed as the head coach of the team, the AIFF terminating his contract exactly a year before it was to expire in the wake of the side's ouster from the World Cup Qualifiers despite getting a relatively easy draw.

The 56-year-old Stimac, who has been at loggerheads with Chaubey for a while now, blasted the AIFF in a notice for removing him from the post without "just cause".

"Publishing something like this (his termination) prior to reaching the conversation with me is blatantly unprofessional and unethical," Stimac said.

Stimac, who was appointed as the head coach in 2019, was given an extension until 2026 by the sport's apex body in October last year.

India National Football Team Coach Igor Stimac stressed the need to perform well against Kuwait in the June fixture. - Photo: File
Igor Stimac Sacked: New Head Coach Best Placed To Take Team Forward, Says AIFF

BY PTI

In the absence of a severance clause in his new contract signed on October 5, 2023, if the AIFF is required to pay the entirety of his remaining contract value, it will amount to a whopping Rs six crore.

Pointing out the "several acts of contract breach" by the AIFF side in the past, Stimac charged Chaubey with "changing my public statement given to AIFF media".

"President Mr Chaubey together with SAI (Sports Authority of India) officials changed my official players list for the Asian Games adding three senior players and allowing ISL clubs to decide which players will represent the country at the Asian Games," Stimac blasted Chaubey.

"The way you organised the travel for our team going to China and back was unforgettable."

Stimac also alleged that Chaubey cancelled his press conference which was supposed to happen after the AFC Asian Cup where India failed to win any match and score a single goal.

The Croatian, a bronze medal winner at the 1998 World Cup, said dealing with AIFF has affected his health in the last two years.

"Hereby I am adding my lawyer Mr Radic to take over our communication because I don't want to speak or hear from AIFF anymore because AIFF has caused me enough health problems with its acts against me in the past two years.

"Your 'show cause notice' and 'final warning letter' did stop me from speaking the truth to Indian fans and it did give me two stents just prior to the AFC Asian Cup but didn't stop me (from) giving it all to my team and fighting with my boys for the country.

Finally, he said the mess that Indian football finds itself it at the moment was not created by him or his staff.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. AIIMS Delhi Performs India's First Successful Foetal Blood Transfusion To Save Child With Rare Disorder
  2. Noida: Amid Heat Wave, 7 Persons Found Dead With No Injury Marks
  3. UK Announces Heatwave At 26 Degrees; India Reacts With 'Our AC Temperature', 'How Did They Rule For 2 Centuries?'
  4. Assam Flood Situation Worsens, 1.61 Lakh People Affected
  5. Gr Noida Man Duped Of Rs 20.54 Lakh In 'Work-From-Home Hotel Rating' Scam
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Satisfied’: Kelli O’Hara, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles And Others Attend Tribeca Festival 2024 – View Pics
  2. Singer Justin Timberlake Arrested And Accused Of Driving While Intoxicated On New York's Long Island
  3. Vedang Raina’s Idea Of Perfect Date Is Being In Mountains, Surrounded By Nature
  4. Priyanka Chopra Declares She Is Inspired By ‘Angel’ Angelina Jolie ‘Every Day’
  5. Whoopi Goldberg Recounts How She Accidentally Ate Cat Treats At 2 a.m.
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: Cristiano Ronaldo To Be In Action Soon In Portugal's Euro 2024 Opener
  2. Neeraj Chopra Resumes Paris Olympics Build-up With Gold At Paavo Nurmi Games 2024
  3. Spain Vs Italy, UEFA Euro 2024: Preview, Prediction, Head To Head, Key Players
  4. T20 World Cup: How Teams Are Grouped For Super 8s — Pre-tournament Seedings Explained
  5. Erik Ten Hag: Kobbie Mainoo Pleased To Have 'Peace Of Mind' Over Manchester United Boss Decision
World News
  1. Russia: 3 Persons Detained Over Suspected Outbreak Of 'Rare But Serious' Disease Botulism | Explained
  2. UK Announces Heatwave At 26 Degrees; India Reacts With 'Our AC Temperature', 'How Did They Rule For 2 Centuries?'
  3. 'Modi Ji Will Not Be Intimidated': Taiwan's Response To China's Outrage Over Its Relations With India
  4. Diet Trends In US: Who’s Eating Healthier And Who Isn’t?
  5. Modern Family Cast Reunites For WhatsApp Commercial: Phil, Claire, Cam, And Mitchell Return To The Dunphy Household!
Latest Stories
  1. Odisha: Section 144 In Balasore, CM Majhi Takes Stock As Communal Clash Erupt Amid Claims Of 'Cow Slaughter'
  2. Flaunting Success On First Date Leaves Good Impression As Americans Favor Hypergamy In Modern Dating
  3. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 2nd ODI: Kavisha Dilhari Stars As SL-W Beat WI-W By 5 Wickets, Clinch Series
  4. Before Arundhati Roy, These Writers, Human Rights Activists & Journalists Were Slapped With UAPA
  5. Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth To Marry Girlfriend Jasmine This Week; Check Out Pics From Wedding Festivities
  6. Delhi Double Whammy: National Capital Grapples With Acute Water Crisis Amid Extreme Heatwave| Top Points
  7. Breaking News June 18: PM Modi Offers Prayers At Kashi Temple; Joint Search Operation In J&K's Poonch
  8. Today World Sports News Live: Cristiano Ronaldo To Be In Action Soon In Portugal's Euro 2024 Opener