IFA Shield 2025 Live Streaming: Preview, Fixtures, Format, Tournament History - All You Need To Know

This marks the first IFA Shield since 2021, celebrating its 125th edition
East Bengal and Mohun Bagan face off against I-League and I-League 2 teams
Six teams, two groups; matches all the matches in three Bengal venues
The 125th edition of the IFA Shield began today (October 9) with a Group B fixture between Gokulam Kerala and Mohun Bagan at Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata. This marked the return of one of the oldest football tournaments in the world. It was last held in 2021.
First held in 1893, the IFA Shield is considered the fourth-oldest competition after the FA Cup, Scottish Cup, and Durand Cup. East Bengal lead the historical tally with 29 titles, followed by Mohun Bagan with 20. Real Kashmir FC, the 2021 champions, opted out of this year’s edition, like many other teams.
IFA Shield 2025: Teams And Format
The IFA Shield 2025 features only six teams, divided into two groups. Group A includes East Bengal, Namdhari FC, and Sreenidi Deccan, while Group B comprises Mohun Bagan, Gokulam Kerala, and United SC.
Traditional heavyweights East Bengal and Mohun Bagan are the two Indian Super League sides in the competition, representing the top tier of Indian football. Namdhari FC, Sreenidi Deccan, and Gokulam Kerala compete in the I-League (second tier), while United SC, from I-League 2, enter as the lowest-ranked team, so to speak.
The tournament follows a single round-robin format, with the top team from each group advancing to the final. Matches are being held across three venues in West Bengal: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kishore Bharati Krirangan, and Kalyani Stadium.
IFA Shield 2025 Schedule And Fixtures
The IFA Shield 2025 runs from October 8 to October 18. Fixtures include East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan on October 8, Sreenidi Deccan vs Namdhari on October 11, and Namdhari vs East Bengal on October 14 in Group A.
Group B action starts on October 9 with a Gokulam Kerala vs Mohun Bagan clash, followed by United SC vs Gokulam Kerala and Mohun Bagan vs United SC fixtures on October 12 and 15, respectively.
The final will be played at Salt Lake Stadium.
IFA Shield 2025 Live Streaming Details
The IFA Shield 2025 matches will be live-streamed in India on the SSEN app and website. There will be no television broadcast of the games.