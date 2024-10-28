I-League 2024-25 Season Guide: Live Streaming, Fixtures, Teams - All You Need To Know

The 2024-25 I-League season is all set to kick-off from November 22, 2024 as the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced the fixtures for the upcoming season. (More Football News)
The 18th edition of tournament gets underway with Sreenidi Deccan locking horns against Gokulam Kerala in Deccan Arena on Nov 22 whereas Inter Kashi FC will take on Sporting Club Bengaluru later in the day in Kolkata.
The league features 12 teams and will operate on the promotion and relegation model between the Indian Super League (ISL) and the I-League 2, respectively.
The previous season saw Punjab FC and Mohammedan Sporting being promoted to the Indian Super League. However, the likes of Neroca FC and TRAU FC were relegated to the second-tier.
Sporting Bengaluru and Dempo SC are the latest entrants to the I-League with the latter holding legendary status in the league's history. Dempo are three time I-League winners.
The 12 teams playing in the I-League 2024-25 are -
Inter Kashi, Sporting Club Bengaluru, Sreenidi Deccan, Gokulam Kerala FC, Aizwal FC, Delhi FC, Churchill Brothers, Rajasthan United, Dempo SC, Real Kashmir FC, Shillong Lajong FC, and Namdhari.
I-League 2024-25 Schedule:
The 12-team league will be played through December, January, February, and March, ending on April 6, 2025.
I-League 2024-25 Live Streaming:
The telecast of the upcoming I-League 2024-25 season has not been confirmed yet.