Hungary Vs Germany Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League: When And Where To Watch Matchday 6

Germany travel to Hungary in what promises to be a mouthwatering affair in the UEFA Nations League clash at the Puskas Arena on Wednesday, November 20 (IST). (More Football News)
The Germans come into this fixture on the back of a 7-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in their last outing in the competition, and that result has confirmed their progress from the group stage as table-toppers.
As for Hungary, they have no chance of progressing after suffering a 0-4 defeat at the hands of the Netherlands.
Predicted XIs:
Hungary: Dibusz - Botka, Orban, Dardai - Bolla, Schäfer, Nagy, Nagy - Sallai, Szoboszlai - Varga.
Germany: Nübel - Henrichs, Rüdiger, Schlotterbeck, Gosens - Groß, Andrich - Gnabry, Musiala, Sané - Kleindienst.
When is the Hungary vs Germany, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
The Hungary vs Germany, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played on Wednesday, 20 November at 1:15 AM IST.
Where is the Hungary vs Germany, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
The Hungary vs Germany, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played at the Puskas Arena in Hungary.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Hungary vs Germany, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match in India?
The live streaming of the Netherlands Vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be available on the SonyLIV application and website in India.