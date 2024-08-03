Rangers made a disappointing start to their Scottish Premiership campaign as they drew 0-0 with Hearts at Tynecastle. (More Football News)
This poor result rather compounded a lacklustre pre-season, despite manager Philippe Clement signing a contract extension on Friday.
Hearts made a quick start, with debutant James Penrice going close as he burst into the box and forced Gers goalkeeper Jack Butland into a fine stop at his near post.
The hosts continued piling on the pressure as Yan Dhanda struck the crossbar with a stylish effort.
Rangers looked more assured after the break with Cyriel Dessers heading against the corner of the crossbar and post early on after a delicious left-footed cross from Tom Lawrence, who then went close himself with a dipping volley from outside the box, which Zander Clark had to acrobatically save.
Laurence Shankland drove into the area with twenty minutes to go, but he was thwarted by an onrushing Butland, though Rangers could not any inroads going the other way.
Data debrief: Dessers dangerous but Rangers struggle
Cyriel Dessers contributed 0.65 of Rangers' 0.83 xG, having the most shots for the away side with four, as well as having the joint most touches in the opposition box of any player with seven, alongside Hearts' Shankland.
However, it was a meek attacking display overall from Rangers, who had nine shots to Hearts 18, with the home team creating 1.28 xG.
They are now unbeaten in 12 home league games, which matches their best Scottish Premiership run since November 17 to April 2018. Indeed, the last team to beat Hearts in the league at Tynecastle were Rangers, back in December last year.