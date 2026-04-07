Harry Maguire Agrees New One‑Year Contract At Man United

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has signed a one‑year contract extension with the option of a further 12 months, keeping the England international at Old Trafford beyond this season

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Harry Maguire signs contract extension at Manchester United details
England's Harry Maguire in action during the international friendly soccer match between England and Uruguay in London, Friday, March 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Harry Maguire has extended his Manchester United contract by one year, with an option for another 12 months

  • The 33‑year‑old was due to be out of contract at the end of the season

  • Maguire joined United from Leicester in 2019 for a world‑record $97 million fee for a defender

Harry Maguire signed a one-year contract extension at Manchester United on Tuesday, with the option of a further 12 months.

The England defender was due to be out of contract at the end of the season.

“Harry represents the mentality and resilience required to perform for Manchester United. He is the ultimate professional who brings invaluable experience and leadership to our young, ambitious squad,” director of football Jason Wilcox said.

Maguire joined United from Leicester in 2019 for $97 million, which was a world-record transfer for a defender. He has won the FA Cup and League Cup with the club and has made 266 appearances.

The 33-year-old center-back looked set to leave in 2023 after losing his position under former manager Erik ten Hag. He has since established himself as a key figure and has earned a recall to the England squad ahead of the World Cup.

“Representing Manchester United is the ultimate honour. It is a responsibility that makes myself and my family proud every single day,” he said. “I am delighted to extend my journey at this incredible club to at least eight seasons and continue to play in front of our special supporters to create more amazing moments together.”

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