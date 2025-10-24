Go Ahead Eagles 2-1 Aston Villa, UEFA Europa League: Eredivisie Outfit Stun Emery's Men As Buendia Misses Penalty

Go Ahead Eagles defeated Aston Villa 2-1 in an UEFA Europa League clash
Emiliano Buendía had an opportunity to equalise late in the match but missed a penalty
The Dutch side secured their first-ever European home win
Aston Villa's perfect start to the Europa League stalled with a historic 2-1 defeat to Go Ahead Eagles, as they failed to extend their impressive winning run to six consecutive games.
Unai Emery's side opened the scoring inside just four minutes, as Jadon Sancho's parried cross fell into the path of Evann Guessand, who shinned it past Jari De Busser.
The Dutch side restored parity just before the break, as a well-worked free-kick routine dropped to Mathis Suray, whose resulting effort took a deflection off Pau Torres, before looping over a helpless Emiliano Martinez.
After the interval, the hosts stunned Villa, as a straightforward ball over the top from Joris Kramer found captain Mats Deijl unmarked in the box, who picked his spot, gifting his side an unlikely lead.
However, Villa's pressure eventually paid, and in the 76th minute they were awarded a penalty, after Dean James handled the ball inside Go Ahead's box.
Yet, the defender's blushes were spared when the in-form Emiliano Buendia sent the subsequent spot-kick blazing over the crossbar, with Villa unable to find an equaliser from there on.
Data Debrief: Clinical Eagles end Villa's unbeaten Dutch record in Europe
This was Villa's first defeat to a Dutch opponent in European competition, having gone unbeaten in all six of their previous major continental matches against sides from the Netherlands before Thursday's meeting.
The result also marked Villa's third defeat in 16 European group stage matches (W11 D2), conceding for the first time in this season's competition, despite Go Ahead posting an expected goals (xG) total of just 0.83 compared to their 2.4.
Despite recording their lowest number of shots in a Europa League match this term (five), Go Ahead Eagles were clinical in front of goal, as they netted twice, earning back-to-back victories in Europe (including qualifiers) for the first time in their history.