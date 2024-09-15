Football

Girona Vs Barcelona: Hansi Flick Confident Barca Can Topple Impressive Girona

Despite heaping praise on rival manager Michel's work after he led them to a third-place finish, Flick said there will be no sympathy when they step on the pitch

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick
Hansi Flick is confident Barcelona have what it takes to beat local rivals Girona and avenge last season's two defeats in the Catalan derby. (More Football News)

Flick, whose Barcelona reign has started with four consecutive victories, enjoyed watching Girona last season as they took LaLiga by storm, going toe-to-toe with Real Madrid in the title race and reaching the Champions League for the first time.

But despite heaping praise on rival manager Michel's work after he led them to a third-place finish, Flick said there will be no sympathy when they step on the pitch.

"We've won four games in a row, and we have to keep going," Flick told a press conference on Saturday.

"I know it will be complicated because Girona play really well. It's a match at the highest level, Champions League level, and we're playing away. But we are confident because we have quality.

"Last season I watched Girona a lot, and I was really impressed by what the coach did and how the players responded.

"But we know how we have to play, and I'm sure the players will deliver. We must not look back. What happened, happened. The key on Sunday is that all our players give their best out there."

Barcelona are top of the standings with 12 points, five above fifth-placed Girona, who are coming off solid wins against Osasuna and Sevilla.

Flick said his team needed to make Girona uncomfortable and dominate possession against an exciting attacking side, who won 4-2 in both LaLiga games against Barca last term.

"We know that Girona's strength is having the ball. We have to press well, defend as a block, stay well positioned and not give them any space," Flick added.

"It will be a tactical battle, but we want the ball and, if we have it, we have a good chance of winning. It will be a good test for us, it will be like a Champions League match."

