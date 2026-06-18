Ghana Vs Panama LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: GHA Looks For Winning Start In Difficult Group

Ghana Vs Panama LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Stadium: Toronto Stadium (BMO Field)
Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026
Kick-off Time: 04:30 AM (IST) on Thursday, June 18, 2026
Ghana Vs Panama LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello!
It's wee hours of Thursday morning as we bring to you the live coverage of Group L fixture featuring Ghana and Panama at the Toronto Stadium. Ghana will be hoping to impress under new manager Carlos Queiroz in Toronto, while Panama are making just their second appearance at the tournament since their debut in 2018.