Ghana Vs Panama LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: GHA Looks For Winning Start In Difficult Group

Ghana Vs Panama LIVE Football Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Catch the live scores and real-time updates of the GHA vs PAN, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match at the Toronto Stadium, right here

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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MLS Inter Miami Toronto FC Soccer
Fans watch from temporary stands at BMO Field, which were built to accommodate more fans for the 2026 World Cup, during first half MLS soccer between Toronto FC and Inter Miami CF, in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn /The Canadian Press via AP
Welcome to tonight's early morning game in the FIFA World Cup 2026 as Ghana take on Panama who are featuring at the World Cup for the first time since making their debut in 2018. Group L features England and Croatia and a good result in this match will be crucial for both teams with England and Croatia their other opponents in Group L. Catch the live scores and real-time updates of the GHA vs PAN, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match at the Toronto Stadium, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Ghana Vs Panama LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details

Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Stadium: Toronto Stadium (BMO Field)

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Kick-off Time: 04:30 AM (IST) on Thursday, June 18, 2026

Ghana Vs Panama LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello!

It's wee hours of Thursday morning as we bring to you the live coverage of Group L fixture featuring Ghana and Panama at the Toronto Stadium. Ghana will be hoping to impress under new manager Carlos Queiroz in Toronto, while Panama are making just their second appearance at the tournament since their debut in 2018.

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