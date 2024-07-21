Football

Gerrard And Lampard Should Be Favourites For England Job, Says Redknapp

Speculation over who will become the next England manager is rife, with Eddie Howe and Graham Potter among the candidates on the FA's list of targets

Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard
Harry Redknapp believes Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard should be on the FA's list to be the next England manager. (More Football News)

Gareth Southgate stepped down as the Three Lions boss earlier this week following their Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain in Germany.

Since then, speculation over who will become the next England manager is rife, with Eddie Howe and Graham Potter among the candidates on the FA's list of targets.

Mauricio Pochettino, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have also seen their names linked to the vacant position.

However, Redknapp believes two names are being excluded from discussions about Southgate's successor due to their struggles in the Premier League.

Gerrard is currently managing Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq following his departure from Aston Villa after less than a year in charge, which saw him leave with the club sitting just above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Lampard has been out of work since his second spell at Chelsea when he took interim charge after being sacked by Everton.

"The men I see as obvious front-runners will be lucky to even get an interview," Redknapp said in his column in The Sun.

"I doubt there are many who'd agree with me when I say the FA should look no further than Steven Gerrard or Frank Lampard for the next Three Lions boss.

"Either of them could do the job standing on their head, yet probably neither will get so much as a phone call.

"Mind you, plenty of people will insist there's no reason why they should because they've already written off both as failures. Forgetting that Frank reached an FA Cup final and finished fourth in his first spell at Chelsea. Or the fact that Everton were in such a mess, he never had a prayer when he went there.

"There's every chance they'll gloss over Stevie's time at Rangers, despite their first title win in a decade — unbeaten as well — and say he was a flop at Aston Villa.

"But you show me a manager who's not had a tough time of it somewhere down the line. Potter certainly did at Chelsea — he only lasted 31 games and lost 11 of them. So did Unai Emery, the man who replaced Stevie as boss at Villa, when he was Arsenal manager. It happens to everyone out there.

"So, what's the difference between Potter and Frank? Why is one an obvious candidate for England, yet the other not even worthy of a mention?"

Lampard and Gerrard both earned over 100 caps for England during their playing careers, though they never got further than the quarter-finals at a major tournament.

Redknapp believes the former midfielders have the experience and the reputation to help them succeed on the big stage.

"If the FA want someone steeped in football knowledge — at international level too — and who knows the game inside out at that level, both Frank and Stevie leave them standing," Redknapp added.

"The players would love it as well. They'd be desperate to play for them. They would have nothing but respect whether it was Lampard or Gerrard as boss.

"So, are they both on the scrap heap for good because they've had a failure somewhere down the line? There won't be any managers left before long if that's all it takes."

