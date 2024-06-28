Niclas Fullkrug believes Germany have already shown they are capable of winning Euro 2024 ahead of their last-16 tie with Denmark on Saturday. (More Football News)
Julian Nagelsmann's side concluded their Group A campaign with a draw against Switzerland, with Borussia Dortmund forward Fullkrug striking late on to secure top spot.
Germany thumped Scotland 5-1 in the opening game of the tournament before beating Hungary 2-0 in Stuttgart.
And Fullkrug is confident the hosts have demonstrated title-winning levels.
"If you want to become European champions you have to beat the really good [teams]," Fullkrug said.
"I think we've already shown what we are capable of in this tournament."
Germany head coach Nagelsmann was able to sit back and watch the action for the remainder of the week but was in no mood for sympathy for having extra days to prepare for their knockout stage fixture compared to Denmark.
"We have two more days to prepare, maybe the opponent is not that happy about that," Nagelsmann said.
"But one of those four only has to prepare for one team, we have to prepare for four, so it's kind of fair. May the best team win on Saturday."
Denmark have only won three of their last 15 matches at major tournaments, drawing seven and losing five.
They are winless in their last seven such games (D4 L3), drawing all three of their games in Group C.
Kasper Hjulmand has a plan for how Denmark can derail the host's dreams of claiming a fourth European crown.
"We have to close down the central space, at the same time as we have to play football," Hjulmand said.
"Germany are one of the hardest-pressing teams at the Euros, they win the ball back very quickly, so it's important that we can play the ball around in there."
And Yussuf Poulsen thinks Denmark can take confidence from Switzerland's display against Germany.
"We are a very good team, we defend very well and have good attackers who can hurt the Germans, I am sure," Poulsen said.
"We have played against each other before and it was an even game. Of course, we also saw how Switzerland did it and we see ourselves as a similar team to Switzerland."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Germany – Niclas Fullkrug
Although he may not start the game in Dortmund, Nagelsmann has a dangerous weapon in his armoury in the shape of Fullkrug.
Fullkrug has scored four goals in six major tournament appearances for Germany, with all those coming as a substitute.
Among all European players to play at least 100 minutes at the World Cup and Euros combined, only Ernst Wilimowski (one every 30 mins) has a better minutes per goal ratio than Fullkrug (one every 35 mins).
Denmark – Christian Eriksen
Eriksen has often been the diamond in the crown of Denmark's midfield, but this could be the midfielder's most influential tournament to date.
In the group stage, he was directly involved in 23 of Denmark's 42 shots, attempting 10 and teeing up a further 13.
He is the first Denmark player to register both 10+ shots and 10+ chances created at a single edition of a major tournament. If the Danes are to upset the odds, Eriksen will likely be crucial.
MATCH PREDICTION: GERMANY WIN
This encounter will be the fifth meeting between Germany and Denmark at a major tournament.
Germany will take comfort from Denmark's record against the host nation of a European Championship, with the Danes losing all five of their previous meetings, including against the Germans themselves in the 1988 group stage.
However, Germany's record at this stage of the Euros has not been impressive of late. Having reached the knockout stage for a fifth consecutive time, Die Mannschaft's last two such matches have both ended in 2-0 defeats, to France at Euro 2016 and England at Euro 2020.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Germany - 57.9%
Draw - 23.3%
Denmark - 18.8%