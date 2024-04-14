Germany Boss Julian Nagelsmann Will Not Be Lured Back To Bayern Munich: Carsten Ramelow

Bayern Munich may always have an "attraction" to coaches but Carsten Ramelow does not expect Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann to return to the Bundesliga giants. (More Football News)
Nagelsmann was dismissed from his role as Bayern coach back in March 2023, as his former side were trying to make ground on Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga title race.
Thomas Tuchel was swiftly appointed as his replacement, leading the club to an 11th straight top-flight title last term, but the former Chelsea boss has failed to live up to expectations this season, and will leave at the end of the campaign.
Xabi Alonso rebuffed Bayern's interest to stay at Bayer Leverkusen, and it remains to be seen who the Bundesliga giants will go for as Tuchel's replacement.
Nagelsmann is preparing to lead Germany at Euro 2024, which they will host from June 14, and former international Ramelow cannot see him being enticed back to his old club.
"Quite honestly, it's hard for me to imagine that," Ramelow told Stats Perform when asked about Nagelsmann reuniting with Bayern.
"I would be surprised. First, he was sacked at Bayern, then he got the chance to coach Germany and now he should return.
"I think he will stay as Germany head coach. I also think that Bayern has different ideas, so let's be surprised by what they do over the next months."
Nagelsmann oversaw back-to-back friendly victories over France and Netherlands as Germany impressed in the March internationals.
Meanwhile, Tuchel's Bayern are almost out of the running for the Bundesliga title but will hope to reach the Champions League semi-final when Arsenal return to Germany for their finely poised last-eight tie.
Ramelow acknowledged that Bayern remain an attractive proposition for any coach, however.
"I mean everything is possible, sure," he added. "But I think that Nagelsmann has his own ideas and you don't take over as a national team's head coach only for a few months.
"Even though Bayern always has its attraction. But he coached them already and they had their reasons to sack him, so, I would be surprised."
Germany start their Euro 2024 campaign against Scotland at Allianz Arena on June 14, after friendlies against Ukraine and Greece to warm up for the tournament.