German Bundesliga 2025-26, Matchday 5 Preview: Key Matchups, Players To Watch, Injury List And More

Compatriot Jobe Bellingham hasn’t played as much as he would have liked since switching to older brother’s Jude former club — just 41% of the possible playing time for Dortmund so far. He only made a late entrance against Wolfsburg last weekend. Despite pressure to play him, Kovač has appealed for patience, saying 20-year-old Jobe needs time to adjust from the English second division after switching from Sunderland in the summer.