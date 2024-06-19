GER Vs HUN, UEFA Euro 2024: Nagelsmann Claims Pressure Is On Hungary, Not Germany

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has claimed all the pressure is on Hungary, and not his team, ahead of Wednesday's Group A clash. (More Football News)
Euro 2024 hosts Germany got off to a flying start as they thrashed Scotland 5-1 in Munich last week.
Hungary, meanwhile, were beaten 3-1 by Switzerland.
While the four best third-placed teams will progress to the last 16, Nagelsmann believes the onus will firmly be on Hungary, rather than the host nation, in Stuttgart.
"It depends how we play tomorrow. Hungary are under a bit more pressure than we are after the first match.
"I think they have to be a bit more aggressive than against Switzerland as they could potentially be out of the tournament."
Nagelsmann is not taking anything for granted, though.
"We have analysed the Hungarians and have a clear idea how we will play," Nagelsmann added. "It is about winning the game tomorrow.
"We saw their first match against Swiss where it was a game of two halves. Hungary deserved more than they got in the end.
"In the qualifiers, Hungary were the second-best team when it came to creating or converting chances from set pieces.
"They play a good transition game. They have strikers who are powerful in the air. They play with precise crosses. They are very dangerous."
Hungary are without a win in their last seven games at the European Championships (D4 L3) since beating Austria 2-0 in the 2016 group stage.
However, Germany have won only one of their last six matches played on home soil against Hungary (D2 L3), a 2-0 friendly victory in June 2016.
Indeed, Germany and Hungary's three previous meetings at a major tournament have produced 20 goals, an average of 6.7 per game. Hungary opened the scoring in each of those three matches.
They met in the group stage at Euro 2020 – the match ended 2-2, with Hungary ultimately heading out while Germany progressed to the last 16, only to lose to England.
And Hungary coach Marco Rossi stated his team must be perfect if they are to pull off a win.
"We've paid for these mistakes in the first game and tomorrow we are playing Germany which, in my opinion, is the toughest rival, toughest team to play now, but we will do our best," Rossi said.
"We know on paper the German team is better than us. This should further motivate us, allowing us to give our very best show.
"Hopefully we can grasp a point tomorrow and that will allow us, I hope, to qualify for the next round. But this will call for the perfect match, all those playing must give 100 per cent."