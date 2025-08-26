Man United are winless in their last two games in the PL
Red Devils have gathered 1 point from two matches
Gary Neville said 'old scars' after latest Fulham display
Gary Neville believes Manchester United's draw with Fulham saw the return of "old scars", warning Ruben Amorim that the Red Devils' midfield remains unbalanced.
United went ahead through Rodrigo Muniz's own goal early in the second half at Craven Cottage, but they could not hold out for their first win of the Premier League season as substitute Emile Smith Rowe equalised for Fulham.
United also saw captain Bruno Fernandes fire over from the penalty spot in the first half, his fifth missed spot-kick in the Premier League since his competition debut in 2020. Only Mohamed Salah and Aleksandar Mitrovic have missed as many in that time.
Amorim's Premier League win percentage now stands at just 24.1%, with United only winning seven of his 29 matches at the helm.
That is the same win rate as Neil Warnock achieved in his Premier League career (27 wins, 112 games), having been relegated with both Sheffield United and Cardiff City.
United have also won the fewest points (six) of any ever-present Premier League club since the start of April, with Leicester City earning more in that time despite now playing in the Championship (eight).
And Neville was alarmed by the way Fulham carved through United, accumulating 0.81 expected goals (xG) to United's 0.31 after half-time.
"My optimism has been checked slightly because it felt like there were a couple of old scars reappearing and opening up," Neville said on The Gary Neville Podcast.
"I think the goalkeeper [Altay Bayindir] is still looking very shaky on those crosses from corners, which can't continue because that anxiety builds.
"Then in central midfield, I think United have to do a piece of business now. The two in there do get exposed.
"Those gaps, those acres of space, seem to open up, and I thought United got cut through quite a few times in the second half."
United were linked with a move for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba earlier in the transfer window, but the Seagulls' asking price of over £100m has proven prohibitive.
United brought new £73.7m striker Benjamin Sesko off the bench again at Craven Cottage, but he did not attempt a shot and only registered one touch in the Fulham area.
"Sesko, at the moment, let's just say it, he's nowhere near in terms of fitness or just getting up to speed," Neville said.
"Ruben Amorim said before the game that there is a clamour to play him. He is going to have to get him in against Grimsby [in the EFL Cup on Wednesday] and give him 90 minutes.
"What you can't do is let a player of that value, that potential, just keep being on the bench."