Manchester United News: Kobbie Mainoo Must Compete With Bruno Fernandes, Says Ruben Amorim

Mainoo enjoyed a breakout campaign under Erik ten Hag in 2023-24, starting 24 Premier League games and scoring what proved to be the winning goal in the FA Cup final against Manchester City

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kobbie-Mainoo
Kobbie Mainoo is now in direct competition with Bruno Fernandes, says Ruben Amorim
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kobbie Mainoo has not started for the Red Devils under Amorim's tenure

  • Red Devils boss wants Mainoo to compete with Bruno Fernandes

  • MUFC are yet to win in this PL 2025-26 season

Kobbie Mainoo must compete with Bruno Fernandes if he is to get regular minutes in Ruben Amorim's Manchester United team.

United have taken one point from their first two games of the Premier League season, losing 1-0 to Arsenal at Old Trafford then drawing 1-1 with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Mainoo was an unused substitute in both matches, and the England international has been linked with a transfer amid suggestions he does not fit into Amorim's 3-4-3 system.

Mainoo enjoyed a breakout campaign under Erik ten Hag in 2023-24, starting 24 Premier League games and scoring what proved to be the winning goal in the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

However, the 20-year-old has found regular game time difficult to come by since Amorim took charge last November, only making 18 league appearances – 12 of them starts – under the Portuguese head coach while failing to register a single goal involvement.

Of Mainoo's 32 league outings under Ten Hag, 31 were starts, and he contributed three goals and one assist.

And with Amorim determined to stick to his preferred formation, he says Mainoo must compete with Fernandes, who missed a first-half penalty at Fulham, for one of two midfield berths.

Amorim said of Mainoo: "He is fighting for the position now with Bruno.

Ruben Amorim looks on during Manchester United's final pre-season friendly - null
Man Utd 1-1 Fiorentina: Ruben Amorim Admits United ‘Are Going To Struggle’ In Moments

BY Stats Perform

"I changed two midfielders. I liked Mount there because we wanted to score a goal. Then when I changed it, I felt that the team needed to return to one holding midfielder.

"So he just needs to fight for the position with Bruno in training. Like it should be at Manchester United."

info_icon

Amorim used Fernandes and Mount as a midfield pairing early in the second half at Fulham after withdrawing Casemiro, then introduced Manuel Ugarte alongside his captain in the 69th minute.

Since Amorim took charge of United, Mainoo has played 67% of his minutes in central midfield, with 33% of his playing time spent in the front three.

Fernandes, meanwhile, played 59% of his minutes under Amorim last season in central midfield, but he has started both of their games this campaign in that role.

Mainoo could get a rare start when United visit Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, with Burnley their next Premier League opponents on Saturday.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shakib Al Hasan: Exile, Milestones And A Return To The CPL - His 500th T20 Wicket Tells A Bigger Story

  2. Cheteshwar Pujara Opens Up On Life Post Retirement, 'As I Step Away From The Game'

  3. Belinda Clark Elevated To Legend Status In Sport Australia Hall Of Fame

  4. Women's ODI World Cup: Fatima Sana To Lead Pakistan's 15-member Squad

  5. J&K Cricketer Dies In Tragic Road Accident

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Frances Tiafoe Vs Yoshihito Nishioka Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles First-Round Match

  2. Elena Rybakina Vs Julieta Pareja Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

  3. Madison Keys Vs Renata Zarazua Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles First-Round Match

  4. US Open: Jessica Pegula Beats Mayar Sherif, Jasmine Paolini Eases Past Destanee Aiava To Enter Second Round

  5. Liudmila Samsonova Vs Yue Yuan Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, BWF World Championships: Indian's Campaign Ends With Gritty First-Round Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Goes Down Fighting To Top Seed In Round Of 64

  3. India At BWF World Championships Preview: Players In Fray, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  5. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India Stands Firm, Will Buy Oil From “Wherever It Gets The Best Deal,” Envoy Declares

  2. Second Accused Arrested In Attack On Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

  3. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  4. Better Late Than Never: How India's Older Women Are Opting For Divorce And What It Means

  5. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  2. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  3. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  4. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  5. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

World News

  1. JD Vance Defends Tariffs On India As “Aggressive Economic Leverage” To Pressure Russia

  2. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  3. Iconic Myanmar Railway Bridge Destroyed Amid Escalating Conflict

  4. Israel Strikes Yemen: Netanyahu Warns Houthis Of Heavy Price After Sanaa Attack Kills Six

  5. ‘Brother, I Haven’t Eaten In Three Days’: Gaza Starves As World Watches

Latest Stories

  1. Nandamuri Balakrishna Listed In World Book Of Records For 50 Glorious Years In Cinema

  2. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

  3. Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy: Blessed Beyond Measure

  4. Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Leo, Libra, and Capricorn

  5. J&K Govt To Oversee Functioning Of 215 Jamat-Founded Schools; Police Gather Financial Details

  6. Dealing with Wandering Mentally Ill People Is A Mountain-sized Crisis In Himachal

  7. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  8. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 8 Dead, 43 Injured As Truck Hits Tractor-Trolley In Bulandshahr