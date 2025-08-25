Manchester United News: Kobbie Mainoo Must Compete With Bruno Fernandes, Says Ruben Amorim

Kobbie Mainoo has not started for the Red Devils under Amorim's tenure
Red Devils boss wants Mainoo to compete with Bruno Fernandes
MUFC are yet to win in this PL 2025-26 season
Kobbie Mainoo must compete with Bruno Fernandes if he is to get regular minutes in Ruben Amorim's Manchester United team.
United have taken one point from their first two games of the Premier League season, losing 1-0 to Arsenal at Old Trafford then drawing 1-1 with Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Mainoo was an unused substitute in both matches, and the England international has been linked with a transfer amid suggestions he does not fit into Amorim's 3-4-3 system.
Mainoo enjoyed a breakout campaign under Erik ten Hag in 2023-24, starting 24 Premier League games and scoring what proved to be the winning goal in the FA Cup final against Manchester City.
However, the 20-year-old has found regular game time difficult to come by since Amorim took charge last November, only making 18 league appearances – 12 of them starts – under the Portuguese head coach while failing to register a single goal involvement.
Of Mainoo's 32 league outings under Ten Hag, 31 were starts, and he contributed three goals and one assist.
And with Amorim determined to stick to his preferred formation, he says Mainoo must compete with Fernandes, who missed a first-half penalty at Fulham, for one of two midfield berths.
Amorim said of Mainoo: "He is fighting for the position now with Bruno.
"I changed two midfielders. I liked Mount there because we wanted to score a goal. Then when I changed it, I felt that the team needed to return to one holding midfielder.
"So he just needs to fight for the position with Bruno in training. Like it should be at Manchester United."
Amorim used Fernandes and Mount as a midfield pairing early in the second half at Fulham after withdrawing Casemiro, then introduced Manuel Ugarte alongside his captain in the 69th minute.
Since Amorim took charge of United, Mainoo has played 67% of his minutes in central midfield, with 33% of his playing time spent in the front three.
Fernandes, meanwhile, played 59% of his minutes under Amorim last season in central midfield, but he has started both of their games this campaign in that role.
Mainoo could get a rare start when United visit Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, with Burnley their next Premier League opponents on Saturday.