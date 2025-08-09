Man Utd 1-1 Fiorentina: Ruben Amorim Admits United ‘Are Going To Struggle’ In Moments

Amorim’s side then found themselves frustrated by Fiorentina, particularly by goalkeeper David de Gea, who was returning to Old Trafford for the first time since his departure in 2023

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
manchester united vs fiorentina
Ruben Amorim looks on during Manchester United's final pre-season friendly
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Manchester United “are going to struggle” at times, said coach Ruben Amorim

  • United on Saturday drew 1-1 against Fiorentina at home

  • Amorim added that United must be prepared to improve

Ruben Amorim believes Manchester United “are going to struggle” at times this season and must improve in several areas following their 1-1 draw with Fiorentina.

United concluded their pre-season with a penalty shoot-out win in the Snapdragon Cup at Old Trafford, prevailing 5-4 after Altay Bayindir’s save proved decisive.

Simon Sohm gave Fiorentina an eighth-minute lead from Albert Gudmundsson’s corner, before Robin Gosens turned Leny Yoro’s effort into his own net to level in the 25th minute.

Amorim’s side then found themselves frustrated by Fiorentina, particularly by goalkeeper David de Gea, who was returning to Old Trafford for the first time since his departure in 2023.

De Gea twice denied Yoro and kept out a hopeful attempt from Harry Maguire as the match ebbed towards a shoot-out.

Speaking after the match, Amorim admitted that United can expect to struggle at some moments during the upcoming season, adding they must be prepared to improve.

“Today was a tough match. It was important for us to take out the feeling of playing at Old Trafford,” Amorim said.

“I think we had some difficulties, especially in the beginning of the first half, and in the beginning of the second half.

“[Fiorentina] have a lot of mobility and we struggled to find the right moment to press. But then we controlled the game, and I think we had a lack of fluidity in the game. We can do better.

"I think it was a perfect game for preparation to show us we need to improve in different areas that we are going to struggle in some moments. But sometimes we have players who can make a play and elevate the stadium."

The Red Devils have revamped their attack this summer, adding Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, both of whom featured against Fiorentina, as well as Benjamin Sesko, who was unveiled to the United faithful before kick-off.

“I think they are maybe 50 or 60 per cent of what they can do,” Amorim said of his new signings.

“I think, like any other team, we are going to improve during the season and they are going to be so much better.

“In some moments, I felt because of the one against ones, we struggled without a reference as a striker. We have a new player [Sesko], so we'll see.”

The Portuguese manager also challenged his players to earn their place in the starting XI for United’s Premier League opener against Arsenal on August 16.

When asked about having a selection headache, Amorim added: “That is a good thing, it's supposed to be like that, not like last season when we had to struggle to put 11 players on the pitch.

“This is a normal thing, so I have to think and they need to fight during the week so they can change my mind. I have one idea, but they can change my mind during the week.

“[Training before Arsenal] is going to be tough. We try to arrange a full week of training, so we'll have two really strong sessions with time to work, then we'll break a little bit.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance