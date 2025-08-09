Man Utd 1-1 Fiorentina: Ruben Amorim Admits United ‘Are Going To Struggle’ In Moments

Manchester United “are going to struggle” at times, said coach Ruben Amorim
United on Saturday drew 1-1 against Fiorentina at home
Amorim added that United must be prepared to improve
Ruben Amorim believes Manchester United “are going to struggle” at times this season and must improve in several areas following their 1-1 draw with Fiorentina.
United concluded their pre-season with a penalty shoot-out win in the Snapdragon Cup at Old Trafford, prevailing 5-4 after Altay Bayindir’s save proved decisive.
Simon Sohm gave Fiorentina an eighth-minute lead from Albert Gudmundsson’s corner, before Robin Gosens turned Leny Yoro’s effort into his own net to level in the 25th minute.
Amorim’s side then found themselves frustrated by Fiorentina, particularly by goalkeeper David de Gea, who was returning to Old Trafford for the first time since his departure in 2023.
De Gea twice denied Yoro and kept out a hopeful attempt from Harry Maguire as the match ebbed towards a shoot-out.
Speaking after the match, Amorim admitted that United can expect to struggle at some moments during the upcoming season, adding they must be prepared to improve.
“Today was a tough match. It was important for us to take out the feeling of playing at Old Trafford,” Amorim said.
“I think we had some difficulties, especially in the beginning of the first half, and in the beginning of the second half.
“[Fiorentina] have a lot of mobility and we struggled to find the right moment to press. But then we controlled the game, and I think we had a lack of fluidity in the game. We can do better.
"I think it was a perfect game for preparation to show us we need to improve in different areas that we are going to struggle in some moments. But sometimes we have players who can make a play and elevate the stadium."
The Red Devils have revamped their attack this summer, adding Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, both of whom featured against Fiorentina, as well as Benjamin Sesko, who was unveiled to the United faithful before kick-off.
“I think they are maybe 50 or 60 per cent of what they can do,” Amorim said of his new signings.
“I think, like any other team, we are going to improve during the season and they are going to be so much better.
“In some moments, I felt because of the one against ones, we struggled without a reference as a striker. We have a new player [Sesko], so we'll see.”
The Portuguese manager also challenged his players to earn their place in the starting XI for United’s Premier League opener against Arsenal on August 16.
When asked about having a selection headache, Amorim added: “That is a good thing, it's supposed to be like that, not like last season when we had to struggle to put 11 players on the pitch.
“This is a normal thing, so I have to think and they need to fight during the week so they can change my mind. I have one idea, but they can change my mind during the week.
“[Training before Arsenal] is going to be tough. We try to arrange a full week of training, so we'll have two really strong sessions with time to work, then we'll break a little bit.”