Fulham 1-0 Leeds United: Late Gudmundsson Own Goal Earns Hosts' First Win

Fulham vs Leeds, Match Report: The Cottagers were on the back foot for the majority of the match, but Gudmundsson could do nothing when a Sasa Lukic corner ricocheted off his head and into his own net

Fulham vs Leeds, Match Report
Fulham beat Leeds in the Premier League
Summary
  • Fulham beat Leeds United 1-0 at Craven Cottage in the Premier League

  • Fulham secured their first win of the Premier League season with this victory

  • The win moves Marco Silva's side up to 10th, while Leeds are one point behind them in 14th

Fulham secured their first win of the Premier League season after a late Gabriel Gudmundsson own goal helped them beat Leeds United 1-0 at Craven Cottage.

The Cottagers were on the back foot for the majority of the match, but Gudmundsson could do nothing when a Sasa Lukic corner ricocheted off his head and into his own net.

Leeds were on top in the first half, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin heading straight at Bernd Leno before Sean Longstaff struck the woodwork just before the break.

While they could not find a way past Leno, with Brenden Aaronson going close at the start of the second period, they restricted the hosts from attempting a shot until the 58th minute.

Fulham's first chance came through a Harry Wilson free-kick, and they pushed on from there as Rodrigo Muniz and Kevin – on his debut – were denied by Karl Darlow, who was finally beaten in the fourth minute of additional time by the wrong-footed Gudmundsson.

The win moves Marco Silva's side up to 10th, while Leeds are one point behind them in 14th after a heartbreaking finish.

Data Debrief: Leeds' London struggles continue

Although Fulham failed to create chances for almost an hour, their late flurry of chances saw them accumulate 0.7 expected goals (xG) in total, compared to Leeds' 0.58.

Fulham had just five shots against Leeds, their fewest on record (since 2003-04) for a Premier League home match they went on to win.

This defeat means Leeds have now lost their last nine away Premier League matches in London, conceding 27 goals in these defeats, with their last victory coming on the final day of the 2021-22 season at Brentford. They last had a longer top-flight losing run in the capital between 1925 and 1930 (12 in a row).

Gudmundsson will certainly feel hard done by after the own goal and result. He had the joint-most crosses in the match (five), won five of his nine duels, won the most fouls (three), and was successful in both of his tackles.

