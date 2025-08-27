Fulham Vs Bristol City Live Streaming, EFL Cup 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head, Where To Watch – All You Need To Know

Fulham host Bristol City in the EFL Cup second round on August 27, both aiming to stay unbeaten
Fulham have drawn their first two Premier League games; Bristol City beat MK Dons 2-0 and have strong early Championship results
Fulham lead their head-to-head 27-22 with 17 draws; Fulham target European qualification, Bristol City seek Championship momentum
Fulham welcome Bristol City to Craven Cottage in the second round of the EFL Cup 2025-26 on Thursday, 28 August, with both sides looking to extend their unbeaten starts to the season. Watch the Fulham vs Bristol City, Carabao Cup football match live tonight.
Fulham have begun their English Premier League campaign with consecutive 1-1 draws against Brighton and Manchester United, while Bristol City, under Gerhard Struber, have impressed early on.
The Robins recorded a 2-0 win over MK Dons in the first round of the EFL Cup and have accumulated solid Championship results, including a 1-1 draw with Derby County and a goalless draw against Charlton Athletic.
Fulham’s best performance in the English League Cup dates back to the 1966-67 season when they reached the quarter-finals. In contrast, Bristol City's standout cup run was a semi-final appearance in the 1988-89 campaign.
Fulham Vs Bristol City: Head-to-Head Record
Historically, Fulham have held the upper hand in this fixture. Their last meeting saw a dominant 6-2 victory over Bristol City in January 2022. Across all encounters, Fulham lead 27-22 with 17 draws, but notably, four of the last six encounters have finished level.
Marco Silva's Cottagers aim to use the EFL Cup as a route to European qualification this season. Success in this domestic competition could pave the way for continental opportunities. Meanwhile, Bristol City are keen to gain momentum for their promotion push in the Championship.
Fulham Vs Bristol City, EFL Cup 2025-26: Live Streaming
When to watch Fulham vs Bristol City, EFL Cup 2025-26 second round match?
The Fulham Vs Bristol City, EFL Cup 2025-26 second round match will be played on Thursday, 28 August at 12:15 am IST.
Where to watch Fulham vs Bristol City, EFL Cup 2025-26 second round match?
The Fulham vs Bristol City, EFL Cup 2025-26 second round match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.