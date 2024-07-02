Football

FRA 1-0 BEL: Domenico Tedesco Rues Belgium's Bad Fortunes After Euro 2024 Exit

The 1980 finalists subsequently exited the tournament having failed to score in three of their four matches, excluding their 2-0 win over Romania, with Romelu Lukaku unable to open his account while seeing three goals ruled out following VAR reviews

Tedesco was left to wonder what might have been for Belgium
info_icon

Domenico Tedesco felt Belgium were the victims of bad luck after they exited Euro 2024 following defeat by France in the round of 16. (More Football News)

The Red Devils, who crashed out of the 2022 World Cup group stages, suffered another early departure, as Jan Vertonghen's own-goal five minutes from time was enough to settle the tie in Dusseldorf.

Aged 37 years and 68 days, Vertonghen became the oldest player to put through his own net at the European Championship, and the first Belgium player to do so.

France midfielder, Antoine Griezmann - null
France 1-0 Belgium, Euro 2024: Antoine Griezmann Hits Back At Criticism After Booking Quarter-final Place

BY Stats Perform

The 1980 finalists subsequently exited the tournament having failed to score in three of their four matches, excluding their 2-0 win over Romania, with Romelu Lukaku unable to open his account while seeing three goals ruled out following VAR reviews.

Tedesco empathised with his number nine as the head coach was left to wonder what might have been.

"You can't really say that we were lucky in this tournament, if you see the first games and the kind of goal we conceded tonight," he told reporters during his post-match press conference.

"If you think that Romelu will go home with zero goals after these kinds of games, and also Jeremy Doku with zero goals and zero assists - for me, it’s unbelievable because they did well, and they deserved more," 

"We have a big trust in Romelu, he showed in several moments that he's the one who can really take the team to another level, that he can score. He's always there and dangerous for opponents.

"He's had a tough tournament. Normally, he's probably the leading scorer after the group stage, but you leave this game with zero goals, so it's not easy."

Despite the disappointment, Kevin De Bruyne - the scorer of one of Belgium's two goals in Germany - feels he and his team-mates left everything out there at Dusseldorf Arena.

"We did everything to try to win," the Red Devils skipper said. "We were five minutes from extra time. We had chances, not so many. Then they score, and there isn't enough time to react.

"We were defending pretty well, but then there was a deflection. It's a shame, but that's football. The team really did everything we could do."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: FIR Filed In Hathras Stampede Case; 7 Cases Of Zika Virus In Pune
  2. Hathras: Race To Touch 'Bhole Baba's' Feet In Slippery Mud Caused Stampede; Hunt On For Preacher | Key Facts
  3. Welcoming New Criminal Laws: End Of Colonial Hangover!
  4. Colonial Shadows: India's Criminal Justice System And The BNS, 2023
  5. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
Entertainment News
  1. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  2. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
  3. People Recognised 'Kill' And Its Actors After Screening At TIFF: Lakshya Lalwani
  4. 'Mirzapur' Star Ali Fazal On Guddu Pandit's Journey: There Is Another Scary Transition In Season 3
  5. Lindsay Lohan On 'Freaky Friday 2': Felt This Essence Of A Little Kid Again
Sports News
  1. Austrian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Will Not Change After Norris Collision, Says Red Bull Chief Christian Horner
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: 'I Felt Like Ronaldo' - Jude Bellingham Revels Overhead-Kick Equaliser For England
  3. Euro 2024 Quarter-Finals Confirmed: Who Plays Whom, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marta Eyes Gold As Brazil Select Veteran Striker For Sixth Time
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: Ralf Rangnick Rues Defensive Frailties After Austria's European Championship Exit
World News
  1. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
  2. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  3. Taiwan Says Chinese Coast Guard Detained Its Fishing Vessel, Demands Its Release From Beijing
  4. Hezbollah's Deputy Leader Says Group Would Stop Fighting With Israel After Gaza Cease-fire
  5. Pakistan: Rawalpindi Court Grants Interim Bail To Imran Khan’s Wife Bushra Bibi
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai College Which Banned Hijab Bars 'Revealing Clothes' On Campus
  2. Shah Rukh Khan To Be Honoured With Career Achievement Award At Locarno Film Festival
  3. 'Baalak Budhi' Jibe At Rahul, 'Sholay' & Article 370: PM Modi's Lok Sabha Speech | Top Points
  4. Hathras Stampede: 116 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  5. Burari Case Rerun? Family Of 5 Found Dead Inside House In MP's Alirajpur
  6. 'Won't Last For 5 Years': TMC's Kalyan Banerjee Predicts NDA Govt Collapse After Maharashtra, UP Elections
  7. July 2, 2024 News: 116 People Dead In Hathras Tragedy, Ruckus In Parliament As Oppn Raises 'Justice For Manipur' Slogans
  8. TikTok And ‘Club Rat’ Creator Eva Evans Cause Of Death Confirmed