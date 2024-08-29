Football

Chile Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo Retires At 41

Claudio Bravo during the final match of his career, in the Copa America for Chile against the USA.
Claudio Bravo has announced his retirement from professional football. (More Football News)

The 41-year-old goalkeeper began his career at Colo-Colo, before going on to feature for Real Sociedad, Barcelona, Manchester City and Real Betis.

The Chilean represented his national side 150 times after making his debut in 2004, winning two Copa America crowns, in 2015 and 2016.

“It is the moment to close a very important cycle in my life,” Bravo said on his social media accounts.

“I think I have made the right decision, a decision I thought long about.”

After beginning his career in Chile, Bravo moved to La Real in 2006, where he spent eight seasons, helping the club get promoted back to LaLiga in 2010.

He moved to Barcelona in the summer of 2014, and was their number one during successive victorious La Liga campaigns in 2014-15 and 2015-16.

Bravo moved to Manchester City in 2016, but a poor start led to him being dropped by manager Pep Guardiola for Willy Caballero later that season, though he still picked up a Premier League medal and two EFL Cup wins before leaving after his contract expired in 2020.

He returned to Spain with Betis for the latter part of his career, winning the Copa del Rey in 2022, and represented Chile at this year's Copa America.

