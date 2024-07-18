Football

FIFA World Rankings: Spain Climb To Third After Euro Triumph; Argentina On Top

Euros runners-up England moved up to fourth, leapfrogging Brazil after their underwhelming Copa America campaign. Venezuela, who reached the Copa America quarter-finals, were the most improved side in the rankings, rising 17 places to 37th

Lamine-Yamal-Spain-Teammates-Euro-2024-Title
Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams with their Euro 2024 winners' medals.
info_icon

Newly crowned European champions Spain have risen to third in the FIFA world rankings.  (More Football News)

The latest rankings were published on Thursday, with World Cup winners Argentina holding on to the top spot following their Copa America triumph.

There were some notable changes to the world rankings after a busy month for football, with Argentina beating Colombia to win the Copa America and Spain defeating England to win Euro 2024.

Euros runners-up England moved up to fourth, leapfrogging Brazil after their underwhelming Copa America campaign.

Venezuela, who reached the Copa America quarter-finals, were the most improved side in the rankings, rising 17 places to 37th.

One of the other big movers were Euros quarter-finalists Turkiye, who jumped 16 places up to 26th.


The top 10-ranked nations:

1 - Argentina
2 - France
3 - Spain
4 - England
5 - Brazil
6 - Belgium
7 - Netherlands
8 - Portugal
9 - Colombia
10 - Italy

