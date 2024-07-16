UEFA have announced their Euro 2024 Team of the Tournament, with Rodri and Lamine Yamal among six Spain players named in the star XI. (More Football News)
La Roja claimed their record-breaking fourth European Championship crown on Sunday, as Mikel Oyarzabal's late strike sealed a 2-1 victory over England in Berlin.
Luis de la Fuente's side won all seven of their matches, and their efforts have been recognised in UEFA's team of the tournament.
Rodri was named Player of the Tournament and Yamal scooped the Young Player award, while team-mate Dani Olmo edged a six-way tie in the race for the Golden Boot having also claimed two assists.
The trio are joined by Nico Williams, who opened the scoring in the final, along with Marc Cucurella and Fabian Ruiz.
France's duo of Mike Maignan and William Saliba have been included, as well as England defender Kyle Walker, whose Manchester City team-mate Manuel Akanji also gets the nod, with Germany's Jamal Musiala completing the line-up.