Football

FIFA Women's Development Programme Coach Capacity Building Workshop Being Held In Kolkata - Check Venue

The workshop will be conducted by FIFA experts Simon Toselli and Stéphanie Spielmann

fifa-coach-capacity-building-workshop-aiff-nce.jpg
FIFA Women's Development Programme Coach Capacity Building Workshop. Photo: X | Indian Football
info_icon

The FIFA coach capacity building workshop, a vital component of the world football governing body's Women's League Development, which falls under the broader FIFA Women's Development Programme, will be held at the AIFF National Centre of Excellence (NCE) in Kolkata from September 16 to 18. (More Football News)

The workshop will be conducted by FIFA experts Simon Toselli and Stéphanie Spielmann.

Toselli, a FIFA women's football technical expert, had previously conducted the women's football strategy workshop in New Delhi in June this year. He has been collaborating with 25 countries on different projects and implementation of strategies (AFC, OFC, CAF and UEFA).

Spielmann, a former player, is a UEFA A-License coach and a FIFA and OFC instructor. She has been part of the FIFA coach mentorship programme with the Belgium women's national team.

Uzbekistan National Team - X/UzbekistanFA
FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024, Live Streaming: Teams, Groups, Venues And More - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

She has coached the senior, U19 and U16 women's teams of Tahiti and has also been the women's football development officer in the island nation.

The FIFA coach capacity building workshop will be attended by coaches from the Indian women's national teams, IWL, and IWL 2 clubs, and various other stakeholders.

The event will feature theoretical sessions in the mornings, practical field sessions in the afternoons, and dedicated one-on-one breakout sessions for personalised interaction with the experts, allowing coaches to address specific questions and concerns.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy 2024: Ricky Bhui's Ton Goes In Vain As India D Suffer 186-Run Defeat Against India A
  2. Bangladesh Tour Of India 2024: Najmul Hossain Shanto And Co Arrive In Chennai For First Test
  3. Who Is Saleema Imtiaz? First Pakistani Woman Nominated As An ICC International Cricket Umpire
  4. India Tour Of Australia 2024-25: Usman Khawaja Hails 'Strategic' Ravichandran Ashwin Ahead Of Test Series
  5. NAM Vs USA, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. La Liga: Atletico Madrid Still A Work In Progress, Says Coach Diego Simeone
  2. FIFA Women's Development Programme Coach Capacity Building Workshop Being Held In Kolkata - Check Venue
  3. English Premier League: Erling Haaland's Brace Takes Manchester City Home Against Brentford - In Pics
  4. Mohammedan Sporting Vs NorthEast United, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. MLS 2024: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez Shine In Inter Miami's 3-1 Win Against Philadelphia Union - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Korea Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WTA Tennis Tournament
  2. Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2
  3. Davis Cup: Novak Djokovic Keeps Serbia On Track As Casper Ruud Seals Norway Win
  4. Rafael Nadal Unsure Of Future Involvements After Laver Cup Withdrawal
  5. Davis Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Sends Spain Into Quarterfinal
Hockey News
  1. Asian Champions Hockey Trophy 2024 Semi-Final Preview: Undefeated India Take On Unpredictable South Korea
  2. Men's National Junior Hockey Champ's Day 6 Wrap: Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab Secure Victories
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Semifinals: Who Plays Whom, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. India vs Pakistan Hockey Rivalry: Head To Head Record Ahead Of Possible ACT Final Clash
  5. Pakistan Vs China Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where Semi-Final Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Ghosh Instructed Mondal On How To Proceed With The Case' CBI Claims In Court|Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Top Points
  2. CM Kejriwal Vows To Resign In 2 Days If People Don't Give 'Certificate Of Honesty'; Demands Early Polls In Delhi
  3. PM Modi Flags Off 6 New Vande Bharat Trains Connecting Ranchi To Several States| Check Routes & Timings
  4. Karnataka Marks International Day Of Democracy, To Form 'Historic' 2500KM-Long Human Chain
  5. Meerut Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 10, Search Ops Underway
Entertainment News
  1. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  2. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  5. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. France Says At Least 8 People Died Trying To Cross English Channel
  2. Russia-Ukraine War: Two Killed, One Injured In Odesa In Overnight Missile Attack
  3. Middle East Tensions: Houthis Claim Drone Attack In Tel Aviv; Demand For Urgent Hostage Deal Grows
  4. Amid Western Fears Of Nuclear Plans, Iran Successfully Launches Satellite Programme
  5. Russia Warns Of 'War' As NATO Military Chair Backs Ukraine's Use Of Long-Range Missiles
Latest Stories
  1. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  2. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. Indian Steeplechaser Avinash Sable Ends Ninth In Diamond League Final
  5. Indian-Origin Pitcher Kumar Rocker Makes Major League Baseball History With Debut
  6. Horoscope For September 14, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. J&K: Two Soldiers Killed In Encounter With Militants In Kishtwar
  8. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them