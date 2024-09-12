FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024, Live Streaming: Teams, Groups, Venues And More - All You Need To Know

The FIFA Futsal World Cup, celebrating its tenth edition in 2024, will kick-off on Saturday, September 14, with 24 teams facing off to be crowned champions. (More Football News)
It also will mark the first FIFA competition that will be hosted in Uzbekistan, and is expected to light the stage on fire with Brazil, Argentina, and Portugal among the favourites to take home the title.
How the FIFA Futsal World Cup runs?
The tournament will get underway with the opening fixture set to take place between Croatia and Thailand. Hosts Uzbekistan will also be in action on the opening day when they face Netherlands.
The league stage will run till September 22, with 16 teams making it to the next stage of the tournament out of 24.
The competition finals will be played on October 6, at Humo Arena in Tashkent.
FIFA Futsal World Cup Full Schedule
Group Stage: September 14-22
Round of 16: September 24-27
Quarter Finals: September 29-30
Semi Finals: October 2-3
Third Place Match: October 6
Final: October 6
FIFA Futsal World Cup Venues
Andijan Universal Sports Complex in Andijan.
Bukhara Universal Sports Complex in Bukhara.
Humo Arena in Tashkent.
FIFA Futsal World Cup Groups And Teams
Group A:
Uzbekistan
Netherlands
Paraguay
Costa Rica
Group B:
Brazil
Cuba
Croatia
Thailand
Group C:
Argentina
Ukraine
Afghanistan
Angola
Group D:
Spain
Kazakhstan
New Zealand
Libya
Group E:
Portugal
Panama
Tajikistan
Morocco
Group F:
Iran
Venezuela
Guatemala
France
FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 Live Streaming Details
Where to watch FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 in India?
Unfortunately, there won’t be telecasted of the FIFA Futsal World Cup in India. For those looking for live streaming options, Fubo is the best choice.