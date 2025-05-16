FIFA Congress Delayed After Infantino's Late Arrival

From left, Conmebol's President Alejandro Dominguez, Paraguay's President Santiago Pena, FIFA's President Gianni Infantino, and Paraguay's Soccer Association's President Robert Harrison stand before attendees of the FIFA 75th Congress at the Conmebol Convention Center in Luque, Paraguay.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino, left, talks to General Secretary Mattias Grafström during FIFA's 75th Congress at the Conmebol Convention Center in Luque, Paraguay.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino addresses the FIFA 75th Congress at the Conmebol Convention Center in Luque, Paraguay.
Conmebol President Alejandro Dominguez addresses FIFA's 75th Congress at the Conmebol Convention Center in Luque, Paraguay.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino, right, talks to UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin during the FIFA 75th Congress at the Conmebol Convention Center in Luque, Paraguay.
Guards stand at the entrance to the Conmebol Convention Center which is hosting the FIFA Congress in Luque, Paraguay.
US President Donald Trump signs a FIFA soccer ball as Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and FIFA President Gianni Infantino looks on at the Lusail Palace in Doha, Qatar, as they marked the passing of World Cup hosting duties from Qatar, which held it in 2022, to the United States, which is hosting in 2026.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino, left, gestures as he arrives for a state dinner hosted by Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, right, in honor of US President Donald Trump, center, at Lusail Palace in Doha, Qatar.