FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Ticket Sales Lag Despite Messi Opener And Price Cuts

Hard Rock Stadium FIFA Club World Cup AP
Hard Rock Stadium is viewed two days ahead of the scheduled opening match of the Club World Cup soccer tournament Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
info_icon

If slashed ticket prices, closed stadium sections and moved seats are any indication, fans aren't exactly clamoring to attend the Club World Cup.

The tournament opens Saturday with Lionel Messi's Inter Miami facing Al Ahly at Florida's Hard Rock Stadium. Thirty-two teams are taking part in the newly expanded tournament that will be played across 11 U.S. cities. The final is set for July 13 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

On Ticketmaster, FIFA's official ticketing partner for the Club World Cup, the least expensive tickets to the opener were $349 in December. As of Thursday, there were tickets available for just under $80.

Upper deck seats for certain games at Seattle's Lumen Field and Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field were no longer available. Links to a smattering of resale tickets in those sections did not work.

A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Associated Press that some sections of Lumen Field in Seattle had been closed, but did not offer details. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to speak on the record.

Lionel Messi was in mesmerising form versus the Columbus Crew - null
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Preview: Prediction, Key Stats, Players To Watch - All You Need To Know

BY Stats Perform

In Philadelphia, some ticketholders received messages that said they were moved.

"As we continue preparations to deliver a world-class event, we are making a few enhancements inside the stadium to optimize operations and ensure the best possible matchday experience for fans, players and the global broadcast audience," the message said. "As a result of these stadium optimizations, some seats, including yours, will be relocated. We want to ensure you that your new seat will be in the same or better value zone than your original one."

Ticketmaster used dynamic pricing for ticket sales, which is based on demand and other factors. They referred all questions about sales to FIFA.

FIFA did not respond to questions about whether sections were closed due to slow ticket sales, or whether fans who originally bought tickets in those sections were moved or offered refunds.

But soccer's international governing body did offer a general statement.

"We anticipate great attendances and electric atmospheres at its inaugural edition, with excitement growing with every round of matches and the tournament ultimately standing as the undisputed pinnacle of club world football," the statement said in part. "The appetite speaks for itself: fans from over 130 countries have already purchased tickets. The top 10 markets are led by the United States, followed by Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, France, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and Portugal — a clear sign of global anticipation and reach."

With 32 international teams, there are undoubtedly some clubs that are unfamiliar to American audiences. There are also 63 total matches, meaning not all can occur in prime hours for fans.

Argentine club River Plate is playing Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds at Lumen Field on Tuesday at noon local time ($24 tickets), while a noon game between Brazil's Fluminense and Germany's Borussia Dortmund had tickets available via Ticketmaster for $23.

However, some matches were drawing fans, including Paris Saint-Germain's opener against Atletico Madrid on Sunday at the Rose Bowl, where the least expensive seats were $100.

The least expensive ticket for July's tournament final available through Ticketmaster was $769.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino urged fans to buy tickets at a hype event in the leadup to the tournament this week.

"Be part of history," he said. "Football is such an important sport all over the world. We have billions of people watching this Club World Cup from home who would love to club and to attend."

MOST POPULAR

WATCH

PHOTOS

