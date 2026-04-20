FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2025-26: Gaurs Hand The Islanders Their First Defeat Of Indian Super League Season

Mumbai City FC, despite the defeat, remain at the top with 18 points, but their unbeaten run comes to an end as the title race tightens

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The Islanders succumb to their first defeat of the season. Photo: X/MumbaiCityFC
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Summary of this article

  • Mumbai City FC's unbeaten run came to an end with a 2-0 defeat to FC Goa

  • The Gaurs' scorers were Sahil Tavora and Muhammed Nemil Valiyattil

  • MCFC remained top with 18 points despite the defeat

FC Goa snapped leaders Mumbai City FC's unbeaten run with a 2-0 win in their Indian Super League match here on Saturday.

It was the first defeat of the Mumbai side this season.

Goals from Sahil Tavora (29th) and Muhammed Nemil Valiyattil (45+3) ensured that the Gaurs made the most of their dominance, while a disciplined defensive display kept Mumbai City at bay throughout the contest.

The hosts started brightly and controlled possession in the opening exchanges, moving the ball with purpose and looking to break down Mumbai City’s organised defensive structure.

Early attempts from Raynier Fernandes and Sahil Tavora hinted at Goa’s attacking intent, though the Islanders’ backline, marshalled by Nuno Reis and Bijay Chhetri, held firm.

The breakthrough arrived in the 29th minute following sustained pressure from the hosts. A corner from Dejan Dražić caused chaos inside the Mumbai penalty area, and after an initial effort was blocked, Sahil Tavora reacted quickest to guide the loose ball into the bottom corner, giving FC Goa the lead.

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Mumbai attempted an immediate response, with Noufal testing Goa keeper Hrithik Tiwari from distance and Joni Kauko seeing a follow-up effort blocked, but the hosts continued to look the more composed side.

The Gaurs doubled their advantage in stoppage time of the first half with a moment of brilliance. After winning an aerial duel in midfield, Muhammed Nemil was picked out by Raynier Fernandes, took a touch, and unleashed a spectacular left-footed strike from nearly 35 yards that flew into the top corner, leaving Phurba Lachenpa with no chance and sending the home crowd into raptures.

Holding a 2-0 lead at the break, Goa entered the second half with confidence, while Mumbai City pushed men forward in search of a way back into the contest.

In the closing minutes, Mumbai City came agonisingly close when Chhangte delivered a dangerous cross across goal, but substitute Zothanpuia couldn’t find the finishing touch, summing up a frustrating evening for the Islanders.

At the final whistle, FC Goa secured a deserved 2-0 victory, moving up to third in the table with 16 points from nine matches.

Mumbai City FC, despite the defeat, remain at the top with 18 points, but their unbeaten run comes to an end as the title race tightens.

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