Copenhagen Vs Basel Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League Playoff 2nd Leg: Preview, Head-To-Head, More

FC Copenhagen vs Basel, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg: Find out all about the football match, including preview, live streaming details, head-to-head records, and more

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Copenhagen vs Basel UEFA Champions League 2025-26 playoff
Copenhagen's stadium Parken ahead of the UEFA Champions League playoff 2nd leg match.
  • Copenhagen face Basel in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 playoff second leg on 28 August

  • Find out when and where the Copenhagen vs Basel, UEFA Champions League Playoff 2nd leg match is being played

  • Find out where to watch the Copenhagen vs Basel, UEFA Champions League Playoff 2nd leg match live on TV and online in India and elsewhere

FC Copenhagen, the reigning Danish champions also known as FC Kobenhavn, are set to host FC Basel 1893 in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 qualifying playoff at Parken Stadium on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. Watch the Copenhagen vs Basel, UCL football match live tonight.

The first leg of this playoff saw Basel take an early lead through a penalty scored by Xherdan Shaqiri. However, Gabriel Pereira responded for Copenhagen with a powerful header, levelling the tie for Jacob Neestrup's Lions.

Basel's Jonas Adjetey was sent off in the 82nd minute following a second yellow card for preventing a counterattack. The dismissal proved costly, as Basel had to finish the match with ten men and settle for a 1–1 draw at home.

Copenhagen enter this fixture with impressive momentum, boasting a four-match unbeaten run across all competitions. Their recent form has been strong, giving them confidence as they prepare to face Basel at home. In contrast, Ludovic Magnin's Bebbi have struggled defensively, failing to keep a clean sheet in their last five outings.

Key players to watch include Magnus Mattsson and Andreas Cornelius for Copenhagen, who have been instrumental in their team's attacking play. For Basel, Xherdan Shaqiri remains the creative force in midfield, orchestrating play and providing valuable experience on the European stage. Both teams are expected to field their strongest lineups as they vie for Champions League qualification.

FC Copenhagen Vs FC Basel Head-To-Head Record

The head-to-head record between FC Copenhagen and FC Basel is currently balanced. Their only previous encounter was the first leg of this qualifier, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

This result leaves everything to play for in the second leg at Parken Stadium, with both teams eager to secure victory and progress to the Champions League group stage.

The stakes are exceptionally high for both clubs. Securing a place in the Champions League group stage brings not only international recognition but also significant financial incentives.

Copenhagen Vs Basel Live Streaming Details

When is the Copenhagen vs Basel, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match being played?

The Copenhagen vs Basel, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match will be played on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the Copenhagen vs Basel, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match being played?

The Copenhagen vs Basel, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match will be played at the Parken in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Where to watch the Copenhagen vs Basel, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match live online?

The Copenhagen vs Basel, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match will not be live-streamed on any platforms in India.

Fans in Denmark can watch the match live online on Viaplay Denmark. In Switzerland, the match will be live-streamed online on Sunrise TV, Canal+ Sport, blue Sport, MySport, DAZN, RTS Sports, SRF zwei, and Sky Sport platforms.

Where to watch the Copenhagen vs Basel, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match live telecast?

The Copenhagen vs Basel, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match will be televised live on the Sony TEN 5 and Sony TEN 5 HD channels in India.

Swiss fans can also watch the match on the SRF zwei and RTS Sport TV channels. TV3+ HD will broadcast the match in Denmark.

Published At:
Tags

