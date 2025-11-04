Tottenham Vs FC Copenhagen Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch UCL Match On TV & Online

Spurs eye victory over Copenhagen in the UCL 2025-26
THFC come into this tie on the back of a 0-1 defeat to Chelsea in PL
Thomas Frank faces the club from his homeland
Tottenham Hotspur will look to put behind their London Derby spoils behind, when they welcome FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matchweek 4 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday, November 5 (IST).
The current Europa League holders are unbeaten in the UCL but have failed to convert their draws to wins. Thomas Frank will be keen to impress his club's fans after a slow start to the domestic campaign.
As for Copenhagen, the Danish club have just managed to clinch a solitary point in this UCL. They drew 2-2 to Leverkusen and could look to spring a surprise against the London club.
Head-to-Head
It will be the first-ever meeting between these two clubs.
Tottenham vs FC Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Live Streaming
When and where will the Tottenham vs FC Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League match take place?
The Tottenham vs FC Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, November 5 at Anfield. The kick-off will be at 1:30am IST.
Fans in India can watch the Tottenham vs FC Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League match live on the Sony Sports Network. Moreover, one can live stream the UCL match on the SonyLiv app and website.