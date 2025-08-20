FC Basel Vs Copenhagen Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifying Playoffs: Where To Watch 1st Leg

Basel play Copenhagen in the first-leg of the UCL qualifying playoffs
The match will played at St. Jakob-Park
Streaming and timing info
Swiss side, FC Basel welcome Danish club FC Copenhagen at the St. Jakob-Park on Wednesday, in the first-leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 play-off round qualifiers. Basel are the Swiss Super League champions after they won the league for the first time since 2016-17 and will eyeing a return to the group phase of the UCL.
However, the reigning champions have a mixed start to the league campaign, losing two of their first four league matches. However, their 6-1 win over third-tier side Biel-Bienne in the opening round of the domestic cup could be a morale booster for the UCL qualifying match.
Copenhagen, on the other hand, won the Danish Superliga last season and come into this round on the back of a 3-0 aggregate victory over Drita in the second round. The drew Malmo in the third round, wherein they won 5-0 in the return leg and book their place in the playoffs.
FC Basel Vs Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers Playoffs 1st Leg - Live Streaming
When is the FC Basel Vs Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers Playoffs first leg being played?
The FC Basel Vs Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers Playoffs first-leg will be played on Thursday, 21 August 2025 at 12:30am IST at St. Jakob-Park Arena.
Where to watch the FC Basel Vs Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers Playoffs first leg live online in India?
The FC Basel Vs Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers Playoffs first leg will not be live-streamed on any platforms in India.
In Denmark, fans can watch it on Viaplay Denmark and TV3+ HD.