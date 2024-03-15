FA Cup 2023-24, Quarter-Finals: A Look At Four Key Talking Points

The quarter-final weekend ends with the most mouth-watering fixture as bitter rivals Manchester United and Liverpool go toe-to-toe. Jurgen Klopp’s men already have one cup under their belt this season and have the chance to end United’s last hope of silverware in his penultimate visit to Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag is under pressure after a poor season impacted by a swathe of injuries and progress to the semi-finals would be a huge shot in the arm. If United lose, there is sure to be plenty of talk about his future throughout the international break as ambitious Ineos look to turn the club around.