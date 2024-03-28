After a shocking loss to Afghanistan in their home leg of the FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, India's hopes of qualifying to the next round took a massive hit. However, even though the scenario for the Blue Tigers to advance to the third round remains complicated, they are still not out of contention. (More Football News)
Here is what India (and the other teams) need to do for the Blue Tigers to qualify for next round.
What is the situation?
Despite the shocking 1-2 loss to Afghanistan, India remain second in their pool courtesy their Goal Difference when compared to Afghanistan. Both India and Afghanistan have played 4 games and have 4 points, while the other members, Qatar and Kuwait have played three matches each.
Qatar is comfortably at the top with three wins and 9 points while Kuwait languishes at the bottom with 3 points.
Who India play next?
India hosts Kuwait on June 6 and then visits Qatar on June 11.
How India can advance to next round?
Beating Kuwait will strengthen India's chances.
If India win over Kuwait then they go up to 7 points. The advantage that the Blue Tigers have over Afghanistan is their superior Goal Difference.
Assuming that Afghanistan and India both will lose to Qatar in the one match that they two neighbours have left against the hosts of last FIFA World Cup, Afghanistan will have to not just win but maintain a big victory margin against Kuwait to go ahead of India.
What if India draw against Kuwait?
A draw for India would make things even more complicated. They will then have to wish for a draw in the Afghanistan-Kuwait match as well. Even if that happens, a loss to Qatar could bring curtains down on India's campaign.
What if India lose to Kuwait?
India would have to upstage the 37th ranked Qatar in case they are not able to beat Kuwait in the home game. This would be a highly unlikely scenario for India which means a loss to Kuwait would be the end of India's campaign.