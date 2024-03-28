Football

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Can India Still Qualify For Next Round After Afghanistan Loss

Here is what India (and the other teams) need to do for them to qualify for next round.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
X%2F%40IndianFootball
Sunil Chhetri Photo: X/@IndianFootball
info_icon

After a shocking loss to Afghanistan in their home leg of the FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, India's hopes of qualifying to the next round took a massive hit. However, even though the scenario for the Blue Tigers to advance to the third round remains complicated, they are still not out of contention. (More Football News)

Here is what India (and the other teams) need to do for the Blue Tigers to qualify for next round.

Sunil Chhetri in action - X/@IndianFootball
Sunil Chhetri Achieves Unique Feat In 150th Game; Moves Closer To Messi, Ronaldo

BY Outlook Sports Desk

What is the situation?

Despite the shocking 1-2 loss to Afghanistan, India remain second in their pool courtesy their Goal Difference when compared to Afghanistan. Both India and Afghanistan have played 4 games and have 4 points, while the other members, Qatar and Kuwait have played three matches each.

Advertisement

Qatar is comfortably at the top with three wins and 9 points while Kuwait languishes at the bottom with 3 points.

Who India play next?

India hosts Kuwait on June 6 and then visits Qatar on June 11.

India suffered a serious jolt when they went down to Afghanistan 1-2 on Tuesday. - All India Football Federation
FIFA WC Qualifiers: Should Have Beaten India In First Leg Too - Afghanistan Coach

BY PTI

How India can advance to next round?

Beating Kuwait will strengthen India's chances.

If India win over Kuwait then they go up to 7 points. The advantage that the Blue Tigers have over Afghanistan is their superior Goal Difference.

Assuming that Afghanistan and India both will lose to Qatar in the one match that they two neighbours have left against the hosts of last FIFA World Cup, Afghanistan will have to not just win but maintain a big victory margin against Kuwait to go ahead of India.

Advertisement

Igor Stimac remains optimistic despite loss to Afghanistan - PTI
FIFA WC Qualifiers: We Can Reach Third Round, Says Stimac After India's Embarassing Loss

BY PTI

What if India draw against Kuwait?

A draw for India would make things even more complicated. They will then have to wish for a draw in the Afghanistan-Kuwait match as well. Even if that happens, a loss to Qatar could bring curtains down on India's campaign.

What if India lose to Kuwait?

India would have to upstage the 37th ranked Qatar in case they are not able to beat Kuwait in the home game. This would be a highly unlikely scenario for India which means a loss to Kuwait would be the end of India's campaign.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World Live: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita