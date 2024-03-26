Football

Sunil Chhetri Achieves Unique Feat With Goal In 150th Game; Moves Closer To Messi, Ronaldo

Chhetri's 94th strike also took him closer to the big names, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, in terms of international goals by active players.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
X%2F%40IndianFootball
Sunil Chhetri in action Photo: X/@IndianFootball
info_icon

Indian football talisman Sunil Chhetri continued on his special record when he scored from the spot in India's 1-2 defeat in the home leg of 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Afghanistan in Guwahati on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Appearing in his 150th international game, Chhetri put the Blue Tigers ahead with a goal through a penalty kick in the 38th minute.

Leah Williamson is back in the England squad. - Bradley Collyer/PA
England Squad For UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Qualifiers Announced - Check Details

BY Stats Perform

As Chhetri shot past the Afghanistan goalkeeper Ovays Azizi from the spot after Haroon Amiri's handball, he followed on his outstanding-yet-unique achievement. The Indian skipper continued on his record of scoring a goal in each of his milestone games. The Indian striker has now goals in his first, 25th, 50th, 75th, 100th, 125th and 150th games.

Advertisement

Talking about this unique pattern, Chhetri had said before the match that he was not even aware of this stat.

"I wasn't aware of this stat. If you ask any player, they will not be thinking about such stats. Even if they know some stats, the moment the kick-off whistle goes, they will forget about it," he had said.

Sunil%20Chhetri%20150th%20Match%20Felicitation%2C%20India%20Vs%20Afghanistan%2C%20FIFA%20World%20Cup%202026%20Qualifiers%2C%20Guwahati.
Sunil Chhetri 150th Match Felicitation, India Vs Afghanistan, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Guwahati. PTI Photo
info_icon

All India Football Federation (AIFF) had felicitated Chhetri for reaching this milestone ahead of the Afghanistan clash.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer pictured at an event to mark the Football Governance Bill’s introduction to Parliament. - (Victoria Jones/PA)
UK Government To Introduce Independent Football Regulator – Key Questions Answered

BY Stats Perform

Chhetri's 94th strike also took him closer to the football legends, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, in terms of international goals by active players.

Advertisement

Ronaldo leads the tally with 128 international goals while Messi remains at the second spot with 106 strikes in international football.

Despite Chhetri's brilliance, India were handed an embarrassing defeat by Afghanistan at home after both teams held each other for a goalless draw in the first leg of the qualifiers.

After an impressive first half, India were jolted by two big blows from the Afghanistan side as the visitors equalised in the 70th minute courtesy Rahmat Akbari and then marched ahead with a penalty in the 89th minute that was converted by Sharif Mukhammad.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. CSK Vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  2. AAP Dismisses 'Rumours' Of Welfare Schemes Stopping In Delhi After CM Kejriwal's Arrest
  3. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Trailer Review: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Give It Their All To Take Down Prithviraj Sukumaran
  4. Hrithik Roshan Starrer 'Krrish 4' To Go On Floors In 2025? Here’s What We Know
  5. Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2024 | Kieron Pollard Defends Hardik Pandya Batting At 7, Talks About Ishan Kishan
  6. 'HanuMan' On Zee5 Movie Review: Prasanth Varma Delivers A Visual Treat That Is Bound To Change Your Views On Indian Superheroes
  7. US Bridge Collapse Live: Rescue Efforts Underway At Bridge Collapse Site In Baltimore; President Biden Briefed
  8. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Announces 7th Candidates List; Kumaraswamy May Contest From Mandya