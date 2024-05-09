Football

Everton Vs Sheffield United: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players, Comments

Everton have responded to their 6-0 defeat at Chelsea last month by embarking on a four-match unbeaten streak (winning three, drawing one). By contrast, Sheffield United have lost each of their previous five games

Dyche does not want Everton to rest on their laurels.
Sean Dyche is demanding maximum effort as the minimum requirement from Everton when they host already relegated Sheffield United this weekend. (More Football News)

Despite another nervy season at Goodison Park, during which they were deducted six points following a breach of Profitability and Sustainability Rules, the Toffees have secured their top-flight status for another year at least.

Everton are enjoying a strong end to the campaign with last weekend's 1-1 draw at Luton Town extending their unbeaten run to four matches, and Dyche is not expecting his players to rest on their laurels.

"I want us to perform and at least give everything, as we did at Luton," he said. 

"You can’t always guarantee you are brilliant. But you can guarantee you give everything, and that was on show again this past weekend. 

"The minimum requirement is maximum effort. It hasn’t changed, we want to take that into Goodison and hope we play a little bit better with the ball, and hopefully score some more goals."

Dyche also saluted the impact of the younger members of his squad, with eight players aged 25 or under appearing 10 or more times during a testing season.

"There are a lot of challenges for these players," he added. "But they are beginning to come together as a group, and we have seen that. It has rewarded us, of course, and the fans."

However, their opponents' focus is already on next season, with their immediate return to the Championship confirmed.

In an English top-flight campaign of 38 games or less, only Darwen (112 in 1891-92) and Leicester City (102 in 1908-09) have conceded more goals than the Blades (100).

Chris Wilder knows there is plenty of work to do in United's quest to bounce straight back into the Premier League, but believes the close season will allow him the opportunity to get them in the best shape possible.

"I'll have time to put my own stamp on it," he said. "I'll have time to sign players that I know are going to be good and have a strong enough mentality to do it. 

“Defensively and from set-plays and everything else, there's an incredible amount of work to do. We can't do that at the moment because it's difficult, but we will do it, and we'll get it right in terms of those aspects of the game."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Everton – Jordan Pickford

The Everton goalkeeper has kept 12 clean sheets in the Premier League this season – including one in each of the Toffees’ last four home games – with only Arsenal’s David Raya recording more (15)

It is Pickford’s second-highest tally of shutouts in a single campaign after 2018-19 (14).

Sheffield United – Ben Brereton

Despite only joining the club in January, the Chile international has scored the most Premier League goals for the Blades this season (six).

Brereton’s rate of a goal every 158 in the second-best by a United player in a single campaign (minimum 500 minutes) after Nathan Blake in 1993-94 (a goal every 145 minutes).

MATCH PREDICTION: EVERTON

By contrast, United have lost each of their last five games, and are only the second side in Premier League history to concede 100 or more goals during a single campaign after Swindon Town in 1993-94.

While the Toffees have lost their final home league match in just one of the last eight seasons (winning six, drawing one), the Blades have lost their final away game in each of their last four Premier League campaigns.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Everton: 54.1%
Sheffield United: 19.3%
Draw: 26.6%

Advertisement

