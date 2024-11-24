Football

Everton 0-0 Brentford: Frank's Side Hold On After Christian Norgaard Red

A red card to Christian Norgaard meant the visitors played the whole duration of the second half with a numerical disadvantage, but they kept Everton in check for a well-deserved point

Everton vs Brentford premier league
Jordan Pickford is fouled by Christian Norgaard
Ten-man Brentford held Everton to a 0-0 draw at Goodison Park for their first away point in the Premier League this season. (More Football News)

A red card to Christian Norgaard meant the visitors played the whole duration of the second half with a numerical disadvantage, but they kept Everton in check for a well-deserved point.

Mark Flekken was on top form to twice deny Dominic Calvert-Lewin before the break, though Yoane Wissa squandered a great chance for Brentford prior to Norgaard’s dismissal for a challenge on Jordan Pickford.

Yet Sean Dyche’s team, who have struggled for goals all season, failed to make their advantage count after the break, with a long-range strike from Idrissa Gueye and a handful of opportunities for substitute Beto the closest they came to breaking the deadlock.

Everton sit 15th with 11 points from 12 matches, while Brentford moved at least temporarily, into 10th.

The Toffees have a tough December coming up, starting with a trip to Ruben Amorim's Manchester United, while Brentford face Leicester City in their next outing.

Data Debrief: Toffees' attacking travails 

Everton attempted 27 shots, but only five of those were on target as a blunt attack had any sting taken out of it by the Bees.

It was in 2016 against West Bromwich Albion (33 shots) that they managed more in the Premier League without converting them into a goal. 

Saturday was also the third consecutive Premier League game in which Sean Dyche's side have failed to score, with Everton failing to find the net in more matches than any other side in the league this season (six).

Brentford, meanwhile, have failed to win their last six away matches (D1 L5), but go home from Goodison Park with their first point on the road. 

