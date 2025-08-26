Everton Transfer News: Toffees Complete Signing Of Tyler Dibling From Southampton - Check Fee Details

Tyler Dibling has left the Saints to join Everton
Dibling impressed for Southampton in the Premier League last season
Everton's spending to £124m during the current transfer window
Everton have completed the signing of teenage winger Tyler Dibling from Southampton for £42m plus add-ons.
Dibling becomes the Toffees’ eighth incoming of the summer and has signed a four-year deal at Hill Dickinson Stadium.
The 19-year-old made 33 appearances in his debut season in the Premier League for Southampton in 2024-25, scoring two goals but failing to prevent their relegation.
Dibling, who has already made two appearances for England's under-21 side, spoke of his delight after clinching the move to Merseyside.
“I’m buzzing to sign”, he told Everton's website. “'I’ve never been so excited to play football and I'm just ready to get going.
“I think it's the perfect match because of where the club is right now. Obviously with the new stadium, the fans here are unreal, and it has a family feel to it. I think it was the perfect fit and was a no-brainer to join.
“I think I’ve come to Everton at the perfect time and hopefully I can be here for many years."
Dibling was the fourth Southampton player to make 20 Premier League appearances at the age of 18 or under, following Wayne Bridge, James Ward-Prowse and Luke Shaw.
His move takes Everton’s spending to £124m during the current transfer window, after David Moyes called for the Toffees to step up their efforts in the market.
The likes of Jack Grealish, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Thierno Barry have also arrived, while Carlos Alcaraz’s loan move was made permanent.