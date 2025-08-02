Newcastle United have struck a deal with Southampton for the services of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on loan for the 2025-26 season.
Ramsdale arrives as back-up to Nick Pope at Newcastle after the Magpies missed out on James Trafford, who rejoined Manchester City last month.
The agreement between the two clubs also includes an option to buy the 27-year-old next summer.
Ramsdale is just the third arrival at St. James' Park in what has been a frustrating window for Eddie Howe, overshadowed by speculation surrounding Alexander Isak's future.
Anthony Elanga joined the Magpies in a £55m deal from fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest, while Antonito Cordero arrived on a free transfer from Malaga.
England international Ramsdale endured a difficult campaign with Southampton in 2024-25 as they were immediately relegated back to the Championship.
He played 30 games in the top flight last season, conceding 66 goals, which was more than any other goalkeeper in the division.
Ramsdale managed just three clean sheets in the Premier League last year, but did make the second-most saves (125) in the competition behind Mark Flekken (153).
The shot-stopper has made 183 appearances in the top flight during spells with Bournemouth, Sheffield United, Arsenal and Southampton, registering 41 shutouts.
"It's great to be here. I've always loved coming here, and I've seen how passionate and loud the fans can be," Ramsdale told Newcastle's official website.
"I've always loved playing here at St. James' Park - I've not always had the greatest of results, but when the fans get behind you, it's some place.
"Coming to the stadium and seeing it empty today, it's quite surreal to think that this is going to be home for the foreseeable future.
"I've got the kit on, it’s got the nice Champions League badge on the sleeve, and I'm delighted to be here.
"Working with the manager and his coaching staff again were a big draw for me.
"They've already had a great influence on my career, and the gaffer turned me from a man into a professional footballer at Bournemouth.
"He really showed me the ropes, so the manager and his coaching staff were a huge selling point for me to come here."