Football

Everton 1-1 Fulham: Beto Earns Point With Stoppage-Time Equaliser In EPL

While Fulham sit 10th after stopping the rot following two defeats on the bounce, Everton move up to 15th on nine points

Beto-Score-Equaliser-Fulham
Beto scored the equaliser in the 94th minute against Fulham.
info_icon

Beto’s stoppage-time equaliser secured a point for Everton as they came back to draw 1-1 against Fulham at Goodison Park. (More Football News)

The substitute’s intervention extended the host’s unbeaten run to five Premier League matches as Fulham were frustrated despite a dominant display.

Alex Iwobi, on his former stomping ground, put Marco Silva’s team deservedly ahead in the 61st minute.

The assistant’s offside flag had spared Fulham in the first half, when Dominic Calvert-Lewin saw a goal ruled out for offside after Idrissa Gueye had struck the woodwork.

That was the closest Everton came until Beto came up with a close-range header in the 94th minute.

Everton defender Michael Keane - null
BY Stats Perform

While Fulham sit 10th after stopping the rot following two defeats on the bounce, Everton move up to 15th on nine points.

Data Debrief: Beto proves the saviour at Goodison Park

Despite entering the field after 81 minutes, Beto offered the most of all Everton's forwards. He had the highest expected goals (xG) total from among Dyche's side (0.39).

Such was Everton's lack of attacking output until his entry, he also took the most shots among his teammates (three), only second to Raul Jimenez from both sides (four).

He scored his fourth Premier League (35th appearance), either putting his side ahead (one) or equalising (two) with three of the four.

