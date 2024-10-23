Everton Vs Fulham, Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Prediction, Key Players

Michael Keane believes Everton have made themselves hard to beat and is looking forward to testing that theory against Fulham in the Premier League. (More Football News)
The Toffees started the season with a run of four consecutive losses, but have since turned things around, going unbeaten in their last four in the top-flight.
Their 2-0 victory over struggling Ipswich Town last weekend helped move them five points clear of the relegation zone in the early standings.
And Keane is delighted with the uptick in their form as they look to extend that run at Goodison Park on Saturday.
"We've become hard to play against," Keane told evertontv.
"Obviously, against Newcastle, it wasn't our best performance but we grinded it out by doing all the ugly things really well and [last week], I think we played a lot better than we did and we got a deserved win.
"To have four games unbeaten now, it gives you that momentum and that confidence going into the next games."
Meanwhile, Fulham have suffered back-to-back losses against Manchester City and Aston Villa in recent weeks, following a five-match unbeaten streak in the league.
Marco Silva is looking to get back to winning ways against his former club and has won his last two away games against Everton in the Premier League.
However, the Cottagers went down to 10 men against Villa, having given up their lead, and Silva was left bemused by the decision that will leave him without Joachim Andersen for the trip to Merseyside.
"[Villa was] not the best performance from us," Silva said.
"But we're all confused [about the red card], we all don't understand, even for you, for fans for staff, managers and players, we're all confused because when things happen, we try to understand why and respect."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Everton – Dwight McNeil
Dwight McNeil has been involved in six goals in his last six Premier League appearances (three goals, three assists) for Everton.
He is only the third Toffees player with three goals and three assists in the opening eight games of a season, after Francis Jeffers in 1999-00 and James Rodriguez in 2020-21.
Fulham – Raul Jimenez
Raul Jimenez has scored or assisted in each of his last five Premier League appearances for Fulham (four goals, one assist).
No Cottagers player has done so in six games in a row, while only three players have scored or assisted in six in a row aged 33 or older: Gus Poyet aged 34 in 2001, Dennis Bergkamp aged 35 in 2004, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic aged 35 in 2017.
MATCH PREDICTION: EVERTON WIN
Since losing their first four Premier League matches this season, Everton are unbeaten in four games (W2 D2). Only once have the Toffees gone five unbeaten under Sean Dyche, doing so in April and May this year.
And their record in October is impressive - Everton have kept six clean sheets in their last seven such Premier League games (W4 D2 L1), including both games this season. Since 2022-23, the Toffees have averaged 0.75 points per game in August and September (P20 W3 D6 L11) compared to 1.55 points per game in October (W5 D2 L4).
Since Dyche's first Premier League games in charge of Everton, only Arsenal (33) have scored more goals via set pieces (excl. pens) than the Toffees (27).
However, Everton were unbeaten in their first 27 home league games against Fulham between 1949 and 2018 (W23 D4), winning each of the last 22 of those. Since then, they have lost their last three at home to the Cottagers.
In fact, Fulham are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games against the Toffees (W3 D2), keeping four clean sheets in the process. All three of those wins in that run have come at Goodison Park.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Everton – 40.9%
Draw – 26.7%
Fulham – 32.4%