Ipswich Town 0-2 Everton, EPL: Ndiaye Stars As Toffees Notch Up Routine Road Win

Everton stretched their Premier League unbeaten run to four games as Sean Dyche's side saw off Ipswich Town 2-0 at Portman Road. (More Football News)
The Toffees showed little sign of rustiness after the international break, as first-half goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Michael Keane set them on course for their second league victory of the season.
Fan favourite Ndiaye provided the spark on the road once again for Everton, as he netted in successive away games with a brilliant 17th-minute strike, and Keane produced a clever close-range finish to put the Toffees in control just before the break.
Matters might have been different had referee Michael Oliver, after a VAR review, not overturned his decision to award Ipswich a penalty for Dwight McNeil's challenge on Jack Clarke.
Ipswich showed signs of life after the restart, yet Conor Chaplin's scuffed effort late on was the best they could muster, with Jordan Pickford largely untroubled.
Indeed, the best chances of the second half fell to Everton, with Ndiaye and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who squandered a great opportunity early on, unable to beat Arijanet Muric.
Data Debrief: Toffees end away day wait
After losing their first four league games of 2024-25, Everton are now unbeaten in their last four (W2 D2), with this their first away win in the Premier League since December 2023 (2-0 against Burnley).
Dyche's team have ended a run of 12 successive away Premier League games without a clean sheet, while home and away, the Toffees are just the fourth side to record as many as 20 shutouts in the competition since his first game in charge in February 2023.
Ipswich, meanwhile, remain without a win since their return to the big time – only in 2009-10 (first 14) and 2018-19 (first 11) have the Tractor Boys endured a longer winless start to an English league season.