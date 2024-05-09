Football

Euro 2024: Germany's Preparations Disrupted Due To Bundesliga Teams' Success In Champions League

The Champions League final takes place in London on June 1, meaning any Germany players involved will need to skip those Euro 2024 preparations

Advertisement

AP
Borussia Dortmund's players celebrate after the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match where they defeated Paris Saint-Germain to clinch their spot in the finals. Photo: AP
info_icon

Germany's European Championship preparations are being disrupted by German teams' success in the Champions League. (More Football News)

The Champions League final could see old rivals Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich meet for a repeat of the 2013 decider – if Bayern beats Real Madrid in the second leg of their semifinal on Wednesday.

Even a Bayern defeat would leave Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann without Madrid players Toni Kroos and Antonio Rüdiger for his team's Euro 2024 training camp from May 26-31 in Blankenhain, central Germany.

Borussia Dortmund players celebrate at the end of the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match against Paris Saint-Germain. - AP
'Enjoy Your Vacation': Dortmund Mocks PSG After Champions League Final Qualification

BY Associated Press

The Champions League final takes place in London on June 1, meaning any Germany players involved will need to skip those Euro 2024 preparations.

Advertisement

Dortmund reached the final with a 1-0 win at Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

Bayern's team includes Germany internationals Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Müller and Leroy Sané.

Of Dortmund's players, only Niclas Füllkrug was called up for the warmup wins over France and the Netherlands in March, but impressive performances from Mats Hummels, Nico Schlotterbeck, Emre Can and Julian Brandt could tempt Nagelsmann into recalling them when he names his Euro 2024 squad on May 16.

Germany's Euro 2024 preparations will continue in Herzogenaurach, Bavaria from June 1. The team plays Ukraine in a friendly in Nuremberg on June 3, four days before it faces Greece for its final tournament tune-up in Mönchengladbach.

Advertisement

Any Champions League final participants will only join the rest of the squad before the Greece game.

Real Madrid players celebrate at the end of the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. - AP
Bayern Munich No-Goal: De Ligt Says Linesman Apologized For Champions League 'Mistake'

BY Associated Press

Tournament host Germany opens Euro 2024 against Scotland in Munich on June 14. It then plays Hungary in Stuttgart on June 19 and Switzerland in Frankfurt on June 23.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana Political Crisis: Ex-Ally JJP Seeks Floor Test Against BJP-Led Govt
  2. Pannun Murder Plot: Russia Says US Meddling In India's Internal Affairs, Ongoing Polls
  3. PM Modi Condoles Demise Of Head Of Believers Eastern Church
  4. Couple, 2-Yr-Old Daughter Found Dead In Chhattisgarh's Korba; Police Launch Probe
  5. J&K: 3 Terrorists, Including 1 Wanted From Lashkar, Killed In 40-Hour Long Gunfight In Kulgam
Entertainment News
  1. Geetanjali Mishra's Summer Go-To Drinks Are Natural Fruit Juices, Mom's 'Aam Panna'
  2. Ankit Bathla's Respect For Cops 'Has Gone Up To Top-Notch' After 'Savdhaan India'
  3. 'Bigg Boss 13' Fame Asim Riaz To Make His Comeback With 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'? Here's What We Know
  4. Raja Kumari’s Song ‘In Love’ With Guru Randhawa Drops, Rapper Asks ‘How’s My Punjabi’
  5. 'Aangan Aapno Kaa' Team Beats Summer Heat By Hosting Mango Party On Set
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jokic Wins NBA MVP For 3rd Time; Real Madrid Beat Bayern In UCL Semis
  2. SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Fuming Goenka Resorts To Public Bashing; 'Calm' Rahul Wins Hearts - Video
  3. Real Madrid Beat Bayern Munich 4-3 On Aggregate, Get Champions League Finals’ Ticket- In Pics
  4. Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra Backs Javelin Thrower DP Manu for Paris Olympics Qualification
  5. Travis Head Hails Abhishek Sharma As 'Exciting Talent' For Indian Cricket
World News
  1. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Claim 2 Attacks In Gulf Of Aden, Another Unreported In Indian Ocean
  2. China Criticises US For Ship's Passage Through Taiwan Strait, Weeks Before New Leader Takes Office
  3. China: 9 Dead In Crash Between Truck And Passenger Van In Ningxia Region, 2 Injured
  4. US: Storms Leave 3 Dead As Tornadoes Tear Through Southeastern Region
  5. Afghanistan: Bomb In Northeastern Region Kills 3 Officers Who Were Part Of Convoy Handling Poppy Eradication
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, 85 Flights Cancelled | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jokic Wins NBA MVP For 3rd Time; Real Madrid Beat Bayern In UCL Semis
  8. Lok Sabha Polls LIVE: 2024 Election Is Rahul VS Modi, Says Shah; Sandeshkhali Woman Withdraws Complaint Against TMC Men