'Enjoy Your Vacation': Dortmund Mocks PSG After Champions League Final Qualification

AP
Borussia Dortmund players celebrate at the end of the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match against Paris Saint-Germain. Photo: AP
After beating Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Borussia Dortmund got the better of the French club on social media as well. (More Football News)

Dortmund celebrated Tuesday's semifinal win by rubbing a bit of salt in PSG's wounds with a tongue-in-cheek message posted on social networks on Wednesday. The German team posted an image of a hot air balloon in Dortmund's yellow-and-black colours flying over a beach where a PSG towel is spread out on the sand.

Terzic celebrates after guiding Dortmund to the Champions League final. - null
Borussia Dortmund Have Flown Under The Radar To Reach Champions League Final: Edin Terzic

BY Stats Perform

Written across the image was the French phrase for “Enjoy your vacation.” The message was a response to PSG's tweet after beating Barcelona in the quarterfinals, which featured an image of a hot air balloon in the Spanish team's colours sinking in the Seine river in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Dortmund won 1-0 in the second leg for a 2-0 aggregate victory that left big-spending PSG still searching for a first Champions League victory. Mats Hummels scored the only goal of the second leg at the Parc des Princes to give Dortmund a chance to secure a second Champions League trophy after winning in 1997. Dortmund also reached the Champions League final in 2013, losing to Bayern.

