Cole Palmer was left out of Chelsea's Europa Conference League squad because he "needs to be protected", Blues head coach Enzo Maresca has confirmed. (More Football News)
The England international was the most notable exclusion from Maresca's 23-man party, with Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia were other players not included.
Palmer, who had more direct goal involvements (33) than any other player in the Premier League last season, has built on that momentum this term.
The 22-year-old became the first player in Premier League history to score four goals before half-time in a single game, with his quadruple during Saturday's 4-2 victory over Brighton.
And Maresca explained the reasoning behind Palmer's absence, ahead of Chelsea's Conference League opener against Gent at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.
"We played some games without Cole, but sure and for us, Cole is something extra that you need," he told reporters at his pre-match press conference.
"We also need to think a bit to protect some players. They need that. There is a reason behind it, and I think Cole needs to be protected."
Chelsea will be able to amend their squad when the league phase of the Conference League ends in January, meaning Palmer could be included for the knockout stages, should they make it that far.
The Blues will also face Panathinaikos, Noah, Heidenheim, Astana and Shamrock Rovers during the initial stage of the competition.