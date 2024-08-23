Europa Conference League: Chelsea 'Played With Fire' In Servette Win, Claims Enzo Maresca

Enzo Maresca was pleased with Chelsea's win in their Europa Conference League play-off first leg but says they "played with fire" in the closing stages. (More Football News)
Christopher Nkunku and Noni Madueke both netted in the second half of their 2-0 victory, earning Maresca his first win in charge of the Blues.
However, it was almost a different story as Chelsea came under late pressure, with Jeremy Guillermenot squandering two chances in stoppage time to half the deficit for the Swiss side.
Despite seeing improvements from their Premier League defeat against Manchester City, Maresca says there is still a lot of work to do if they want to find some consistency.
"I was a bit worried because in the last 10 minutes, we played a little bit with fire because we could manage the game completely differently," he said after the game. "It was good that we didn't concede, but we can learn.
"We are learning how to manage the game. Keeping the ball is the correct intention at 2-0 up but where is not good, in our half.
"We need to do the same on the opposite side. It was important to win the game with nine changes. There were many good things."
With as big a squad as Chelsea's, this game was the perfect chance for Maresca to give more players minutes.
Mykhailo Mudryk's performance caused some frustration with the Italian as he struggled to make an impact, especially in a hesitant first half, but Maresca is keen to help him find his consistency.
"This is the mission, this is Mudryk, not only tonight but since he joined the club," he added.
"I think he had good moments but when he has the ball you don't know if you'll get one thing or another. It is consistency.
"We are going to try and help him to change. When he is in the final third, it is making the right decision. Most of his mistakes are about the choice."
There was also some cause for concern among Chelsea fans as Cole Palmer was seen holding his hamstring as he left the pitch, but Maresca brushed off any worries, claiming it is only a minor problem.
"Cole felt something but he looks fine. Hopefully, it is no problem, and he can be available for Sunday's game [at Wolves]," he said.