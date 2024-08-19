Football

Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City, EPL: Enzo Maresca Wants Raheem Sterling To Stay

Raheem Sterling was omitted from the matchday squad as Chelsea started their 2024-25 Premier League campaign with a 0-2 defeat at home to Manchester City

Raheem-Sterling-chelsea-footballer
Raheem Sterling caught the headlines after questions over his Chelsea future on Sunday.
info_icon

Enzo Maresca wants Raheem Sterling to stay at Stamford Bridge but acknowledged Chelsea must trim their bloated squad. (More Football News)

Sterling was omitted from the matchday squad as the Blues started their 2024-25 Premier League campaign with a 2-0 defeat at home to Manchester City.

The England international had featured in the first match across the last 11 league seasons for Chelsea and former clubs City and Liverpool.

Sterling's representatives issued a statement prior to kick-off on Sunday seeking "clarity" after the 29-year-old was left in the cold, along with Trevoh Chalobah, Romelu Lukaku and Conor Gallagher.

Maresca said prior to the match that the decision was based on "technical" aspects, and reiterated that sentiment in his post-match conference – though conceded outgoing transfers are needed.

"The only thing I can say again is it's a technical decision, it's nothing more than that," said Maresca after his first league game in charge of the Blues.

"I want Raheem Sterling, but I want all the 30 players that we have, but there's no space for all of them. So, for some of them, they have to leave."

The statement surrounding Sterling's future had disappointed numerous pundits before Chelsea's opening-game clash with City, who won thanks to goals from Erling Haaland and Mateo Kovacic.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Jamie Redknapp urged Sterling to "play better" and "just get on with it", while former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher had a similar conclusion.

"Massive fan of Raheem as a player and a lad," Carragher wrote on social media platform X. "Not a fan of the Chelsea setup with [the] owners, but this statement is ridiculous!

"As a camp... We look forward to gaining clarity! No need for a statement, especially an hour before kick-off! Just play better."

Ben Chilwell, Axel Disasi, Armando Broja and Carney Chukwuemeka were all absent from the Chelsea match squad, too, leaving Maresca with more decisions to make over players' futures.

"Axel is only just coming back from an injury, while Chilly [Chilwell] has been ill," the former Leicester City boss added, having previously said Chilwell is a likely candidate to leave.

"Every case is a bit different. Carney, he's a very good player but with his injuries in the past the best thing for him is to play 30, 35 games in a row and to show himself he's fit and how good he is.

"With us, is he going to play 35 games? I'm not sure."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Tour Of England 2024: Schedule, Venues, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  2. Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024 Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know
  3. Dilip Vengsarkar To Mentor Team At Inaugural Sixty Strikes Tournament In US
  4. KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 Schedule, Format, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know
  5. Canada Vs United States Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27: When, Where To Watch CAN Vs USA Match 23
Football News
  1. Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City, EPL: Enzo Maresca Wants Raheem Sterling To Stay
  2. Verona 3-0 Napoli, Serie A: Antonio Conte Oversees Humiliating Loss
  3. EFL League One: Bolton Draw Proves Wrexham Are Competitive, Says Phil Parkinson
  4. Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea, EPL: Erling Haaland Targets All-Round Improvements After Win
  5. Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City, EPL: Enzo Maresca Claims Blues Matched Holders Despite Defeat
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Aryna Sabalenka Downs Iga Swiatek To Reach Final
  2. Monterrey Open 2024 Live Streaming: Top Seeds, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  3. Cincinnati Open: Carlos Alcaraz Apologises On Social Media For Destroying Racket
  4. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek And Jannik Sinner Advance To Semifinals
  5. Cincinnati Open: Sinner Avenges Rublev Defeat To Reach Semis, Sabalenka Tees Up Swiatek Clash
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues 'Yellow' Alert For Heavy Rain In Odisha, Himachal Pradesh; Incessant Rain Lashes Bengal
  2. Air Conditioner Falls From Second Floor, Kills 18-Year-Old Boy In Delhi
  3. ‘Money Is Such A Thing…’: Hemant Soren Accuses BJP Of Poaching MLAs Amid Buzz Over Champai Soren
  4. Viral Video | Angry Crowd Throws Bikes From Flyover After Bikers Perform Stunts In Bengaluru
  5. Rahul Gandhi Slams UPSC Lateral Entry, Says 'Hiring Public Servants Through RSS'
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. 'Things I Trust More Than Donald Trump': The Viral List Taking Over Social Media
  2. Disney's Cinderella Castle Set On Fire? | Here's the Truth Behind The Viral Reports
  3. Dee Warner's Body Believed To Be Found On Husband's Michigan Property After She Went Missing In 2021 | Here's What We Know
  4. US: Indian Family Of 3 Die In Car Crash In Texas; Teen Son Survives
  5. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
World News
  1. 'Things I Trust More Than Donald Trump': The Viral List Taking Over Social Media
  2. Disney's Cinderella Castle Set On Fire? | Here's the Truth Behind The Viral Reports
  3. Dee Warner's Body Believed To Be Found On Husband's Michigan Property After She Went Missing In 2021 | Here's What We Know
  4. US: Indian Family Of 3 Die In Car Crash In Texas; Teen Son Survives
  5. International Election Observers Arrive In Sri Lanka To Monitor Presidential Poll
Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Hit-And-Run: Speeding Mercedes Kills Cyclist Near Ashram Area, Accused Detained
  2. Uniform Civil Code 'Unacceptable', 'Discriminatory': All India Muslim Personal Law Board Rejects UCC
  3. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Female Doctor Assaulted By Drunk Patient, Attendants At Mumbai Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope, August 18, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know