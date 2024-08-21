Enzo Maresca has confirmed both Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell are not training with the Chelsea first-team amid reports linking them with a move away. (More Football News)
Sterling and Chilwell, who have 187 Blues appearances between them, were not in the Chelsea squad for their opening day defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.
The pair are among a group of 15 players that are training away from the first team as the club seeks to resolve their futures before the transfer window shuts.
Maresca's side face Swiss side Servette on Thursday in a Europa Conference League play-off tie, and revealed the situation to reporters on Wednesday.
"In this moment, they are training apart," Maresca told reporters ahead of Thursday's Europa Conference League play-off tie against Swiss side Servette.
"We have a big squad, for me it's impossible to give everyone minutes. So if they're looking for minutes, probably it is better to leave."
Prior to their 2-0 defeat to the Premier League champions, Maresca had informed Sterling he would not be part of his squad to face his former employers.
Ahead of kick-off at Stamford Bridge, the 29-year-old's representatives released a statement asking for clarity on his future at the club.
Despite Sterling's 45 completed dribbles only bettered by Cole Palmer (52) and Nicolas Jackson (54) in the Premier League, Maresca said he was not the kind of winger that he wanted for the upcoming season.
"I'm not saying he's not a good player, but I prefer different kinds of wingers," the Italian said.
"I spoke with Raheem before Manchester City, I said that he is going to struggle to get minutes with us.
"With (Chilwell), I said he is a lovely guy but with his position, he's going to struggle with us. It's not brutal, it's honest."
"It's not a comfortable situation. I think it is good to know that if you want to stay, you will struggle to get minutes.
"But in a few days or weeks it can be a better situation because you move and you join a club where you will get more minutes."