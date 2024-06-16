Football

Euro 2024: Poland Confident They Can Win Their Opener Without Lewandowski

Lewandowski is Poland's all-time top scorer with 82 goals in his 150 appearances for the national side

Poland captain, Robert Lewandowski
info_icon

Poland believe they have what it takes to beat the Netherlands on Sunday, even without their talisman, Robert Lewandowski. (More Football News)

The striker is Poland's all-time top scorer with 82 goals in his 150 appearances for the national side.

Seven of those goals have come at major tournaments (two at World Cups and five at European Championships), and he scored three goals in their qualifying campaign to help them into the tournament.

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski - AP
Poland Vs Netherlands Preview, UEFA Euro 2024: Match Facts, Team News And Stats

BY Associated Press

However, Lewandowski has been ruled out of the Eagles' opener after sustaining a hamstring injury in their final warm-up friendly against Turkiye on Monday.

They are also missing striker Karol Swiderski due to an ankle injury, while Arkadiusz Milik withdrew from the squad as well.

Zielinski, who will wear the captain's armband in Lewandowski's absence, remained confident Poland have the players to get a victory.

"It is a great pity Robert Lewandowski cannot help us in this match," said Zielinski.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Robert Lewandowski (@_rl9)

"He is a world-class player, and we will miss him. But whether it is me or the team-mates, we will add something extra to achieve the goal, which is to win."

"The qualifications were not exactly what we would have expected. The most important thing is that we are here, and we will do whatever we can."

Lewandowski is in contention to feature in Poland's other two Group D matches, with Austria and France also lying in wait.

Probierz will manage just his third game without the 35-year-old in the side, but echoed Zielinski's optimism ahead of a stern test against the Netherlands.

"There's nothing to hide, we will miss him. But other players will have to do what they can to get a result. I hope he will have other opportunities to play," he said.

"We have to change this team generationally. We will do whatever we have to do as a team to play well. We will not step back, we will progress.

"Everyone is saying we are going to lose. Everyone is writing us off. But we have a team that wants to fight for each other."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Srinagar MP Ruhullah Mehdi Vows To Raise Issue Of Kashmiri Prisoners In Parliament
  2. Karnataka: Petrol, Diesel Price Up By Rs 3 With Sales Tax Hike; BJP Slams Congress, Seeks Rollback
  3. Noida Woman Alleges She Found Centipede Inside Amul Ice Cream Ordered Online | Video
  4. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow
  5. Odisha: CM Mohan Majhi Allocates Portfolios To Ministers; Keeps Home, Finance | Know Who Gets What
Entertainment News
  1. Seerat Kapoor Looks At Cinema With Different Perspective As She Learns About Directing
  2. Puri Jagannadh's 'Double iSmart' To Release On Independence Day
  3. Allu Arjun-Starrer ‘Pushpa 2' Release Postponed, Makers Mulling Revisiting Certain Parts
  4. 'More Like A Private Event', Says Taapsee Pannu On Marriage With Danish Shuttler Mathias Boe
  5. Miles Teller To Feature In Paramount's 'An Officer And A Gentleman' Remake
Sports News
  1. England Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup Live Scores: Early Double Blow - England's Openers Dismissed In Just Two Overs
  2. Spain 3-0 Croatia: Lamine Yamal Revels In 'Dream' Euros
  3. Austria Vs France Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Euro 2024 Group D Match
  4. England Vs Namibia Toss Update, T20 World Cup: After Three-Hour Toss Delay, Namibia Win Toss, Elect To Field - Check Playing XIs
  5. Serbia Vs England: Everyone Available For Euro 2024 Opener Of Three Lions, Confirms Southgate
World News
  1. Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Describes Putin's Ceasefire Offer For Ukraine As 'Propaganda'
  2. World Leaders Meet In Switzerland To Discuss Ukraine Peace Roadmap, Russia Absent
  3. Eight Israeli Soldiers Killed In Southern Gaza
  4. Germany: Police Kill Afghan Man Who Killed A Compatriot, Then Attacked Soccer Fans
  5. NYC Couple's $100K 'Magnet Fishing' Find Requires 9-Month Wait. Here's Why
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Highlights June 15: Switzerland, Spain Collect Wins; Sumit Nagal Makes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow